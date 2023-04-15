No power coming from Koeberg nuclear station after only functional unit trips

For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

The only functional unit at the Koeberg nuclear power station, Unit 2, tripped in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Koeberg stakeholder manager Lewis Phidza and Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena confirmed the incident to News24.

Mokwena said the unit was still out by early Saturday afternoon as the team is "still busy with the diagnosis".

Unit 1 is currently on a long-term outage for maintenance and refuelling, as well as the replacement of the steam generators and is expected to return to service on 6 August, much later than originally scheduled.

Each unit is expected to generate around 920MW of power, which means that currently over 1800MW, nearly two stages of load shedding, are not being fed into the grid.

Mokwena subsequently announced that Stage 6 load shedding would be implemented until further notice from 16:00 on Saturday.

Energy analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence also tweeted that he had been informed about the incident at Koeberg.

Upon my request, Eskom has confirmed to me that Koeberg Unit 2 tripped in the early hours of this morning & the Eskom team is still diagnosing the cause at this stage. Unit 1 at Koeberg is down for life extension & refueling There is now no power from Koeberg for the time being. — Chris Yelland (@chrisyelland) April 15, 2023





This trip comes as SA is dealing with near-constant load shedding this year, amid numerous plant issues.

News24 reported previously that the project to extend the lifespan of Koeberg by another 20 years is running 45 days behind schedule, making it inevitable that SA will spend the entire winter without one unit, which has a capacity of 920MW.

The planned outage for Unit 2 is expected to start in November.

*This story has been updated to include the implementation of Stage 6 load shedding.