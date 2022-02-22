Not just Eskom owed money, we are owed R9.2bn - De Lille

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has had to pay outstanding debt by other departments to municipalities and Eskom.

However, it is in turn owed R9.2 billion, says Minister Patricia De Lille.

The minister this week also received a preliminary assessment of the fire damage to Parliament.

As the City of Tshwane rolls out a process to cut of services to its debtors, the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) has kept up its payments in line with invoices, according to Minister Patricia De Lille.

De Lille on Tuesday briefed the media on the progress of various projects in the Infrastructure Investment Plan.

The minister also used the opportunity to address other issues related to her department, such as the Parliament fire and government debt owed to municipalities.

The City of Tshwane recently started disconnecting government departments and other private sector players for not paying off debts.

Among these are the Department of Water and Sanitation and the Department of Infrastructure Development. De Lille's department had to step in to resolve the issues. The DPWI pays municipal and electricity payments on behalf of all government departments. The government departments then have to reimburse the DPWI for the payments.



"The DPWI Chief Financial Officer and his team have been engaging with all municipalities for some time on an ongoing basis to resolve all payment matters," De Lille said.

To date, the DPWI has processed payments to the value of R464 million to the city since April 2021. This is in line with invoices received, De Lille said. The minister explained that disconnections of services to client departments result from private landlords - that have leased buildings to government - not paying the municipality for services, rates and taxes. This was specifically the case of two landlords that made payments arrangements with the City.

De Lille explained that in some cases the department had to engage with the city itself to process payments for leased buildings.

"It must be noted that the City of Tshwane has not disconnected any state-owned building to date. This confirms the effort the department is putting in paying all service providers including the City of Tshwane where the accounts are in the name of the DPWI," said De Lille.

The department has paid R1.5 billion in property rates and R2.3 billion in municipal services, directly to municipalities, for the current financial year.

As for Eskom debt, the department in January was made aware that R24 million was outstanding. De Lille said the DPWI has paid R417 million to Eskom since April 2021.

"All our accounts are in goodstanding," she said.

But the problem is that the DPWI pays on behalf of other government departments that must reimburse it.

As of 31 January 2022, the total debt owed to the DPWI is R9.2 billion outstanding to it.

"We must really improve the culture of payment, right from the top down," said De Lille.

The top 15 client departments owe 98% of the total debt. There is about R4.7 billion is in dispute.

"We are trying very hard to recover this money. It is not just Eskom that is owed money, we are also owed R9.2 billion," said De Lille.

Parliament fire

De Lille this week also received a preliminary report on the damage caused by the Parliament fire that took place in January.

The department had appointed Coega Development Corporation on 11 February to conduct an independent assessment of the fire damage at Parliament. Coega had completed the bulk of the preliminary assessment and provided a report to the minister on Monday, 21 February.

"The basement floors of the New Assembly Building are flooded and more inspection work needs to be done in this area," De Lille told members of the media.

"The assessment confirmed that the fire in the National Assembly building caused significant damage to the central structural elements from the second floor up to the sixth floor, but the structural integrity is such that the structure is not vulnerable to collapse," she added.

De Lille explained that Coega also has put in place a system to indicate whether certain areas are safe for the SAPS to access to conduct their investigations into the cause of the fire. In the case where parts are severely damaged and considered "no-go" zones, then structural engineers will advise on the construction of special temporary access structures for investigators to use.

The second phase of Coega's work involves a detailed assessment to determine the extent of damage for the full restoration of the building. It will also include cost and time estimates for the work. Restoration will only take place once forensic investigations are concluded.

Coega's detailed assessment will be made public once it is finalised.