1h ago

add bookmark

November mining production disappoints, despite rally in commodity prices

Lameez Omarjee
Stats SA on Tuesday released mining production data for November 2020.
Stats SA on Tuesday released mining production data for November 2020.
Getty Images
  • Mining production declined 11.6% on a year-on-year basis in November, worse than the consensus of 5%.
  • Economists expected improvements in commodity prices and global trade to bolster mining production.
  • The largest negative contributors to production were iron ore, platinum group metal, manganese ore and coal.

November mining production declined 11.6% on a year-on-year basis - worse than the consensus of 5%.

Stats SA on Tuesday released the latest production and sales data for the industry, considered to be one of the first indicators of fourth quarter GDP performance.

Prior to the data release, Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan noted that a rebound in commodity prices in the second quarter of 2020 and an improvement in global trade would have helped support mining production. Investec expected production to have improved from the stringent lockdown in the first quarter of the year. The bank pencilled in a contraction of -5.5% on a year-on-year basis in November, compared to the -6.3% year-on-year decline reported in October.

Similarly, FNB economists expected the "rallying" commodity prices and the strengthening rand-dollar exchange rate to bode well for the sector. However, it warned that "continued lockdowns in key trading partners are unfavourable for mining production in the near term".

Among the major negative contributors to the decline in production were iron ore, platinum group metals, manganese ore and coal.

On a month-on-month basis, production declined 5.7% in November, compared to changes of -0.7% in October and -0.8% in September. The market consensus was for a month-on-month improvement of 0.8% in November.

Mining production declined by 11.6% in November on

Mineral sales increased 15.1% on a year-on-year basis. Sales had increased 31.2% on a year-on-year basis in October. The largest positive contributors were platinum group metals, iron ore, other non-metallic mineral and manganese ore.

On a month-on-month basis sales in November declined by 4.4%, compared to increases of 2.6% reported in October and 4.8% in September.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Elite diamond-buying club shrinks as De Beers culls old clients
SA stocks resume climb as Anglo leads miners higher
SA stocks at fresh record as miners ride stimulus bets
Read more on:
sa economymining
ZAR/USD
14.95
(+1.11)
ZAR/GBP
20.36
(+1.02)
ZAR/EUR
18.15
(+0.77)
ZAR/AUD
11.54
(+0.87)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+1.44)
Gold
1839.56
(+0.19)
Silver
25.17
(+0.88)
Platinum
1088.00
(+0.41)
Brent Crude
54.74
(-0.64)
Palladium
2369.50
(+0.38)
All Share
63817.68
(+0.16)
Top 40
58555.84
(+0.01)
Financial 15
12067.75
(+1.37)
Industrial 25
85294.92
(+0.57)
Resource 10
62555.32
(-1.05)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 683 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 1712 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 913 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that...

14 Nov 2020

MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that can happen?
forsubscribers
Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed...

09 Nov 2020

Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed benefits
forsubscribers
Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible

08 Nov 2020

Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo