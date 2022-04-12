Now available: Eskom land for renewable energy projects

Eskom has started the auction process to lease portions of its land in Mpumalanga to develop renewable energy projects.

Each project will be capped at 100 MW, and the lease will apply for a minimum of 20 years.

Eskom says the initiative is expected to help provide relief to the constrained grid.

In December 2021, Eskom first announced plans to lease portions of its land in Mpumalanga to independent power producers of renewable energy. The tenders were issued on Friday.



The land is close to existing power stations in Mpumalanga and, therefore, are close to transmission lines. This means Eskom will be able to provide connection to the grid.

The lease period is expected to be a minimum of 20 years. The land remains Eskom's property for the duration of the lease.

During a briefing on stage 2 load shedding, which has returned amid breakdowns at coal-fired power stations, chief executive André De Ruyter said the initiative is a "trial", and there is scope for the initiative to be expanded. Eskom is targeting 1 000 MW of power, but ultimately it could go as high as 4 000 MW to 5000 MW of renewable energy capacity from the country's coal belt, where coal-fired power stations will eventually be retired, explained De Ruyter.

"This initiative is intended to allow investors accelerated access to our existing grid, and to enable investment in renewable energy next to our coal-fired power stations, to demonstrate our commitment to be part of the just energy transition," De Ruyter said.

Projects will be capped at 100 MW, which means they will not require a licence as provided for in the amendments to the Electricity Regulation Act, gazetted last year. The regulations allow for wheeling charges to apply for the movement of power on the grid.

Eskom said that the leasing of the land would assist in providing relief to the constrained electricity system by getting additional generation capacity from independent power producers online.



Potential bidders have until 29 April at 10:00 to make submissions. Bidding documents are available, for free, on Eskom's website.



Last week, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) launched Bid Window 6 of the renewable energy independent power producer programme to add 2 600 MW of generation capacity to the grid. Accessing the documents requires a fee of R25 000. Bid submissions close on 11 August.

The DMRE told Fin24 that similar to the previous procurement round, Bid Window 6 is estimated to generate as much as 14 000 jobs during construction and operations.

The 25 preferred bidders announced in round five are scheduled to reach financial close by the end of the month.

