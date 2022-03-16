Ntshavheni rejects claims analogue TV switch-off will leave millions with no signal

Communications Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni denied claims that 14 million households would be left without a signal once the analogue system is switched off.

She was responding to #SaveFreeTV, a coalition that called for the analogue TV signal switch-off to be delayed.

Media Monitoring Africa is also challenging the minister's decision to switch off the analogue signal in court.

Communications Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has rejected claims from a group of some 60 organisations claiming that 14 million households would be cut off from free-to-air TV services once government switches off the analogue signal in its long-delayed Broadcast Digital Migration programme.



The minister was briefing Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Communications on Tuesday morning and took the opportunity to respond to claims by the movement #SaveFreeTV, which represents several smaller organisations. In a statement issued on Tuesday, it claimed that "more than a third of all TV households" would be " further excluded from our democracy and access to their basic rights" due to exclusion from a vital source of news, information and entertainment once households were migrated to digital signal.

The BDM migration programme had its beginnings in rolling out digital television signals nationally, in line with the United Nations' International Telecommunication Union guidelines, which set a broader deadline for member states of June 2015.

While it was originally envisaged to be concluded by 2010 in time for the FIFA World Cup of that year, the latest deadlines outlined in President's Cyril Ramaphosa's State of The Nation Address indicated that the migration would be completed by the end of March.

#SaveFreeTV held a virtual event on Thursday last week, where it said the rollout of set-top-boxes allowing low-income households to receive the digital signal had failed.

'Massive backlog'

"As of October 2021, only 4% had digital reception devices installed. To date, just over 1.34 million households have registered for free set-top boxes, but there is a massive backlog in supply and delivery, with only 616 871 having been installed so far," it said.

However, Ntshavheni rejected the claim that households would be left without a signal during her briefing to Parliament's committee. She said #SaveFreeTV's had based its projections of households that would be left without a signal on the full tally of households in South Africa with a television set.

"That is not correct. The growth has led to 14.5 million TV-watching households being and 11.5 million South Africans are already watching television through satellite TV. People who registered for support will be supported, and only 1.4 million households have registered for this assistance and that was an increase from October of 200 000.

"This indicates the allegation of a rush of support applications, because many are still on analogue, is not correct," Ntshavheni said.

READ | North West switches to digital TV signal as March deadline looms

Ntshavheni told the committee that the department sent the BDM project manager to attend #SaveFreeTV's event to clarify the progress the department has made with the rollout of set-top boxes.

She said the department has already switched off the analogue TV signal in the North West, Limpopo and Mpumalanga this year.

The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria is hearing an ongoing case, where Media Monitoring Africa and SOS Support Public Broadcasting Coalition are challenging Ntshavheni's decision to switch off the analogue broadcasting signals. They argue that rushing to switch off analogue by the new deadline will leave behind 4.5 million households, of which more than half are indigent.

