NUM general secretary suspended amid probe

Lisa Steyn
William Mabapa, General Secretary of the NUM.
National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) General Secretary William Mabapa has been suspended pending an investigation, the union has confirmed.

NUM spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu told News24 that Mabapa had been suspended during a sitting of the union's National Executive Committee on Wednesday last week.

The suspension is "over internal matters that are under investigation", Mammburu said, noting he was unable to comment further.

Mabapa could not be reached by phone on Thursday morning.

According to the Financial Mail, Mabapa was suspended with full pay for authorising a flight for a delegate from the Eastern Cape to attend a conference of the union’s youth wing in Johannesburg.

Anonymous sources told the publication the charges are frivolous and comes midst of a bruising factional battle at NUM, apparently over substantial union funds. 

Once the largest union in the mining sector, NUM has steadily lost membership in recent years.

