Numsa suspensions 'unconstitutional and invalid', conference interdicted - Labour Court

The Labour Court in Johannesburg on Saturday declared the suspension of National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) second deputy president Ruth Ntlokotse and that of 30 other officials "unconstitutional, invalid and unenforceable in law".

In addition, the union is interdicted and restrained from proceeding with its 11th National Congress scheduled to take place from 25 to 29 July, until it fully complies with the terms of its own constitution.

Ntlokotse had approached the court on an urgent basis this past week to have the court declare her suspension from the union invalid, or halt Numsa's conference from commencing until the nature of her suspension and that of the other officials is clarified.

Labour Court Judge Graham Moshoana said that Numsa had "put the cart before the horse" when it suspended the officials.

The key issue argued by lawyers during the Labour Court appearance was whether the suspensions were lawful in terms of the union's constitution.

The Numsa constitution says the regional and national executive committees of the union have the power to "suspend any shop steward ... on sufficient cause shown and take over the management of their affairs until another shop steward or committee is elected".

But Moshoana said the members of Numsa deserve a better and proper protection. "To have a leadership or structure that unashamedly flout the founding document of the constitution is not in the best interest of the general membership," he said.

Numsa could not be reached for comment.

Additional reporting by Khulekani Magubane. More to follow.