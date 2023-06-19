Numsa threatens strike after wage talks with Gautrain remain deadlocked

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa has warned that members working at the Gautrain's operating company could down tools.

The union is demanding an 8% across-the-board increase from the Bombela Concession Company.

A Gautrain spokesperson said the parties had agreed "upfront" to have three wage negotiation sittings, but that the union abandoned the negotiations after the second sitting.

Thousands of Gautrain passengers could be stranded after the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) warned that its members could down tools amid a wage negotiation deadlock.

"We have requested a meeting with management on the 28th [of June] and we hope to avert strike action. We would rather negotiate than strike and we urge them to come back to the negotiating table so that we can resolve this dispute. Failure to do so means that, unfortunately, strike action is inevitable," general secretary Irvin Jim said.

The move was sparked by the Bombela Concession Company's decision to force workers to pay full fare to use the train.

The union is demanding an 8% across-the-board increase, a KPI (key performance indicator) bonus of R15 000, no retrenchment for the agreement period, and the retention of staff cards, without which staffers will have to pay to use the train.

"The decision to abolish the staff cards is outrageous because our members cannot afford to pay to use the Gautrain because it is really expensive, hence the need for staff cards. We condemn the decision to terminate the staff cards in the strongest terms. There is no rationale for refusing workers the right to use the trains for free, because the train is their tool of work. Without the dedication and sweat of our members, the Gautrain would not be able to operate," he said.

According to Jim, management also wanted to abolish the housing allowance.

"Without it, they would not be able to buy their own homes. Gautrain proposed removing it so it could be built into the wages, but our members reject this," he said. Gautrain spokesperson Kesagee Nayager said the company and the union were yet to reach an agreement and that the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation, and Arbitration (CCMA) had issued a certificate of non-resolution.

Nayager added that the company and the union had agreed "upfront" to have three wage negotiation sittings, but the union abandoned the negotiations after the second sitting.

"The third sitting has since been agreed for 23 June and the company remains committed to engage with Numsa in good faith to find an amicable solution to the impasse. Numsa has, in principle, agreed to the following increases, inclusive of a housing allowance which is contradictory to the statement issued by Numsa that the company seeks to 'abolish the housing allowance'," Nayager said.

She cited the conditional offers as the following:

A basic salary increase of 8%;

A night shift allowance of R33;

A night work transport subsidy of R105;

A housing allowance of R1 100; and

A KPI bonus of R9 000.

Nayager said the demand for Gautrain workers to travel for free related to "fewer than 10 employees" based at the depot and "it has no impact on operational employees who conduct their duties at stations and on trains".

"The company remains open and willing to engage further with Numsa to reach an amicable agreement," Nayager said.