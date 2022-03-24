Nxesi denies Labour Migration Policy is apartheid-style job reservation

Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi said the Labour Migration Policy could not be compared to the apartheid government's job-reservation policy.

He said policies that prioritise the hiring of naturalised citizens were also being pursued in other countries on the continent.

Nxesi said while the government could not ban foreign participation in the job market, it could still regulate it to prevent job market "distortion."

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi said the government's Labour Migration Policy - which introduces quotas for the number of foreign nationals that can be hired in selected sectors - could not be compared to apartheid-era job reservations as the migration policy was "not racial".



Nxesi was replying orally to questions from members of Parliament (MPs) on Wednesday afternoon. The plenary was a sitting of the National Assembly and took place in Parliament's Good Hope Chamber.

At the beginning of March, the draft National Labour Migration Policy was introduced, which includes quotas for how many foreign nationals can be hired in certain sectors and suggests fines of up to R100 000 for employers that disregard the quotas. The policy document will be out for public comment for 90 days, after which it will be referred back to Cabinet and then to Parliament for consideration.

Responding to a question from DA MP Michael Cordo on who helped the Department of Employment and Labour put the policy together, Nxesi said multiple government departments, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and academics assisted.

"The draft Labour Migration Policy is the product of long consultation between the department, the director-general's technical committee, the technical committee on migration that was directed by myself and the DG. The ILO also sponsored Professor [Marius] Olivier's contribution," said Nxesi.

Cardo charged that the Labour Migration Policy was similar to the apartheid government's job reservation policy, which prevented South Africans who were not white from accessing jobs in certain sectors in terms of the Industrial Conciliation Act of 1956. Cordo asked if that was what Nxesi hoped to achieve with this policy.

"One recommendation is the quotas for foreign migrants in certain sectors. This is job reservation which was seen in apartheid. Do you support a return to apartheid-era job reservation? If not, why do you support job reservation in certain sectors?" asked Cordo.

Nxesi denied Cardo's charge, saying that the government would not deal with the competition for jobs in the South African economy recklessly. He said policies that prioritise the hiring of citizens were also being pursued in other countries on the continent.

Not racial

"It might sound so but it's not. The apartheid policy was racial. This is not racial. This is about preserving the interests of South Africans. You are coming up with this because the employers in the sectors who want to exploit cheap labour want that to continue," said Nxesi.

He said the proposed National Migration Labour Policy and Services Amendment Bill were part of this government's interventions for realising growth objectives and realising social stability and continued strong trade relations with other African countries.

EFF MP Khosi Mkhonto asked Nxesi if the policy was a kneejerk response to pressure caused by xenophobic violence and hostilities toward foreign nationals from South Africans. She asked why the department "outsourced" this work to "consultants" like the ILO.

"This is a complex legal and constitutional matter. We have had to consult with constitutional and legal experts on labour relations on this matter. Professor Olivier was sponsored by the ILO to guide us. There is no question of consultants here," Nxesi said.

Nxesi said the government had to "respond to the employment expectations of the South African people". He said that while the Constitution guaranteed foreign nationals could not be banned from the job market, the government was committed to regulating their participation to prevent "distortion" of the job market.

