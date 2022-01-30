1h ago

add bookmark

Officials seize 16 tons of 'contraband' beetroot, disguised as potatoes, in Sri Lanka food shortage

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Freshly harvested beetroot.
Freshly harvested beetroot.

Sri Lanka is battling food shortages, but officials have seized a 16-tonne shipment of beetroots for violating a strict import ban aimed at propping up the island's ailing economy.

A shipping container full of the illicit vegetable arrived with a false manifest claiming they were potatoes, which are not subject to the restrictions, customs spokesman Sudaththa Silva told AFP on Saturday.

"Beetroots are contraband," he said.

"We seized the cargo which came from Pakistan yesterday and will take legal action against the importer."

Sri Lanka banned a wide range of imports in 2020 to shore up haemorrhaging foreign currency reserves, after the pandemic battered the nation's tourism-dependent economy.

The restrictions have led to power blackouts from utility companies unable to source enough oil, while supermarkets have since late last year rationed rice and other foods.

Last year's decision to ban imported agricultural chemicals, since reversed, compounded food shortages by causing crop failures and prompting some farmers to leave their fields fallow.

Official figures show that food prices rose a record 21.5% last month.

Silva said that local vendors have complained that imported vegetables were undercutting local farmers already struggling in the wake of last year's poor yields.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Rand - Dollar
15.59
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.90
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.38
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.90
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.0%
Gold
1,791.82
0.0%
Silver
22.47
0.0%
Palladium
2,379.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,016.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
90.03
+0.8%
Top 40
67,021
-0.1%
All Share
73,455
-0.1%
Resource 10
74,081
-1.4%
Industrial 25
90,993
+0.6%
Financial 15
15,218
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I'm retired and want to invest R300k to supplement my pension payout

21 Jan

MONEY CLINIC | I'm retired and want to invest R300k to supplement my pension payout
MONEY CLINIC | I lost all my investments. How should I save for retirement now?

10 Jan

MONEY CLINIC | I lost all my investments. How should I save for retirement now?
MONEY CLINIC | I bought a house worth R1.7m but lost my job within 3 months of...

05 Jan

MONEY CLINIC | I bought a house worth R1.7m but lost my job within 3 months of moving in
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo