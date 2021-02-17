'Our people' still largely marginalised by tourism industry, minister told

To benefit from tourism, residents of areas visited by tourists must be helped to become owners in the industry.

This was one of the issues raised with Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane during a Parliamentary committee briefing.

The briefing was about the new Tourism Equity Fund aimed at creating transformation in the industry.

While tourist buses regularly visit historic areas such as the Bo-Kaap in Cape Town and take photos, local residents will not benefit unless they are enabled to become owners in the tourism industry, Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane was told in Parliament on Tuesday.



She was part of a delegation briefing Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Tourism on the new R1.2 billion Tourism Equity Fund announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in January this year. The fund comprises grant funding and debt financing.

The aim is to promote the participation of 51% black-owned enterprises within the tourism industry in a commercially viable and sustainable way. Beneficiaries will include enterprises in rural and township areas to promote the alleviation of poverty and inequality. The focus will include women, young people and people with disabilities.

Committee member Faiez Jacobs (ANC) told the minister that, in his view, every day, there is lots of tourism-related activities all over the Cape, but "our people" remain largely marginalised.

"Every day tourism buses come to Bo-Kaap in Cape Town, but 'our people' are like animals in [a] zoo. Everyone takes pictures of them and learn about their slave history and Muslim history, but they are not the owners of tourism in our area. We can say the same about areas across the Cape, like in Langa, Swellendam and more," he commented.

"We want to ensure the Tourism Equity Fund is accessible and manageable and not just targets to be ticked. We must ensure we help our marginalised communities to ensure the bureaucratic process does not keep those marked for the fund, out. It is better to give a little bit of money to more people than a large sum to only a few," said Jacobs.

He agrees with the minister that the tourism industry in SA must transform.

Can't stay 'lily white'

"It cannot stay 'lily white', but must embrace all cultures, including developing township and village tourism to bring people into those areas and ensure transformation happens," he said.

Tourism Committee member Hlanganani Gumbi (DA) said it is important to get rid of red tape for businesses in the tourism industry and those wanting to enter. He suggested that the grading of tourism establishments be made free of charge - something the committee has requested in the past - and assisting those attempting to enter the industry with tax breaks. Furthermore, in his view, "proper policing" in tourism areas would take the financial burden of enterprises to have to resort to private security.

Violet Sizani Siwela (ANC), chair of the Portfolio Committee on Small Business Development Party, commented during the briefing that the issue of transformation in tourism must include doing away with "middlemen and exclusivity". For her the issue of assisting Tourism Equity Fund beneficiaries with access to market is very important.

Committee member Pebane Moteka (EFF) said transformation in the tourism industry is "a disruption of those who are in a comfort zone and beneficiaries of apartheid". In his view, the requirements of the Tourism Equity Fund does not favour those who want to enter the industry and makes him wonder how this fund would differ from those which, in his view, failed to deliver before.

He especially has a problem with the requirement of presenting 12 months of bank statements, which many people in vulnerable areas are not likely able to do.

'Money not meant for BMWs or houses'

"Government cannot be run like a private bank. Let us think of the people who have been turned away by banks," said Moteka.

Kubayi-Ngubane responded to the questions raised by the committee members to say that they should keep in mind the Tourism Equity Fund only consists of "a mere R1.2 billion".

"This is just a tip of an iceberg compared to the huge need in the tourism industry. We cannot just give money. We want people to take responsibility. We want people who are serious about their businesses and not [those] who will take the fund money and buy a big BMW or a big house," the minister explained.

"So, we will give a portion of a grant and help them get a portion of a loan. With the fund we are introducing the beneficiaries to the bank. The fund is conceptualised very well and with Small Enterprise Finance Agency (SEFA) to mentor those entering the industry. We are responding to really ensuring transformation. Allow the facility in terms of the requirements to be implemented and we can see what lessons we are learning."

SEFA will provide quarterly reports on the roll-out of the fund and there is an accounting mechanism to allow the Department of Tourism to play an oversight role.

"We appreciate the support from all South Africans of all races in this regard and the door is open for those white businesses who understand the importance of transformation of the tourism industry," the minister concluded.