Govt is going to withdraw energy crisis state of disaster, according to OUTA, Solidarity

Lameez Omarjee
President Cyril Ramaphosa had declared the State of Disaster during his State of the Nation Address in February.
  • The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse says government will withdraw the state of disaster on the energy crisis.
  • OUTA and trade union Solidarity had launched legal challenges to review government's decision made earlier this year.
  • A government spokesperson for the Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs department said the government is meeting with the state attorney this morning to determine the next steps.
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) and trade union Solidarity have both said they were informed by the state attorney that government will be withdrawing the national state of disaster to address the energy crisis.

Legadima Leso, spokesperson for the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs did not confirm the withdrawal, but told News24 that Minister Thembi Nkadimeng is meeting with the state attorney on Wednesday morning.  The department, along with Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa are holding a briefing on the state of disaster at 14:00.

OUTA launched a legal challenge shortly after the state of disaster was declared in February to have it reviewed as the organisation believed it was "irrational, arbitrary and unlawful".  Solidarity similarly launched a legal application to challenge the declaration.

OUTA had argued that the crisis was created by the government over many years and that it was unnecessary because laws already exist to enable urgent action to tackle the crisis.

Advocate Stefanie Fick, OUTA's executive director, explained to News24 that the organisation was informed by the state attorney in a letter, that after considering OUTA's legal submissions, government would withdraw the state of disaster. The state attorney also offered to pay the costs in the case, Fick said.

Government had not submitted answering affidavits in the matter. OUTA had planned to meet with the judge on 12 April to set a date for a hearing.

OUTA's case will be withdrawn once government officially gazettes the notice that the state of disaster will fall away.

Solidarity will also withdraw its court application, it confirmed in a statement. "All the instruments that are needed to solve the energy crisis have been in the government's hands for years. The government's incompetence or unwillingness to use those instruments is the greater disaster," Solidarity chief executive  Dirk Hermann said.

"An incompetent artisan with a bigger hammer will not result in him being able to do a better job," Hermann added. Solidarity was concerned that the state of disaster would open the door for looting, seen during the Covid-19 state of disaster.


