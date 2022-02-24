Outlook improving but spending, debt still major risks, Godongwana tells Parly

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said SA's revenue overruns were already dedicated to critical spending programmes.

It could have been a victory lap for Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana as he briefed Parliament on his maiden budget speech on Thursday afternoon, but sovereign credit rating agency, Fitch, set the tone for the minister to brief a meeting of tough questions.

Godongwana briefed Parliament's Standing Committee on Finance, Select Committee on Finance, Standing Committee on Appropriations, and Select Committee on Appropriations in a joint sitting of the legislature.

Godongwana on Wednesday tabled a budget that benefitted from an R180 billion revenue overrun and used the funds for business support, buffering debt drive spending on a social wage, and introducing youth employment programmes.

However, Fitch issued a statement following the budget raising concerns that while the overrun positioned National Treasury favourably, South Africa would continue to struggle to keep spending in check as it continued to breach the expenditure ceiling.

Briefing the four committees on Thursday afternoon, Godongwana acknowledged that the overrun was not a silver bullet for South Africa's financial position as much of it had already gone towards other spending programmes before the budget was even tabled.

"We have been operating under difficult times, but the fact that we got higher than expected revenue gave us space. But not unlimited space. The unrest response took from some of the R180 billion. We have added another R7 billion to support [state-owned insurer] Sasria in line with that," said Godongwana.

Godongwana said reducing the fiscal deficit to 76% by the end of the medium term remained a crucial part of the debt strategy. He said his budget was about "striking the delicate balance of fiscal sustainability, economic growth and supporting livelihoods as well as lives".

"It also attempts to strengthen the fight against crime. We have highlighted that R8.7 billion to the police, R1 billion to Justice and the office of the Chief Justice. We are also saying 59% of non-interest spending is going towards the social wage," Godongwana said.

Godongwana said the budget sought to provide relief to households and companies in terms of tax, as National Treasury continued working to restore the health of public finances.

National Treasury's head of the budget office Edgar Sishi said while 59.4% of the budget will go to the social wage, Treasury was able to achieve a primary surplus is in 2023/24, which is a year earlier than expected.

"The medium-term growth outlook has improved. However, this improvement is quite moderate and subdued as it will return to pre-pandemic levels, but the growth levels will be insufficient to achieve a reduction in poverty and unemployment," said Sishi.

Sishi said outlook risks were significant, including possible restrictions linked to Covid-19 infection waves, inflation, changes in fiscal supports in the US, and real estate challenges in China, all of which could shift the outlook globally for the economy.

DA MP Dion George raised Fitch's warning on debt and of the public sector wage bill. George asked what would be done about the public sector wage bill as it continues to put pressure on the debt spiral.

Godongwana replied that he wished to cool temperatures in the public service wage talks, which had turned adversarial in recent years. He said he was hopeful about finding a mutually beneficial solution at a public service wage summit in late March.

"The wage bill is high. What causes it is a disagreement on the cost. We need to identify what the causes are and emerge with a solution. I would be recused by unions if I put on a position now that I am negotiating in bad faith," he said.

Deputy Finance Minister Sipho Masondo said the only way to reduce the debt service costs is to reduce the quantum of borrowing, admitting that South Africa would have to control its borrowing requirement and look carefully at expenditure.

