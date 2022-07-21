18m ago

add bookmark

Over 50 officials banned from Numsa conference as shop steward drama worsens

accreditation
Khulekani Magubane
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa secretary-general, Irvin Jim.
National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa secretary-general, Irvin Jim.
Image: File
  • After 31 Numsa members were suspended last week, another 26 shop stewards will the banned from attending its conference next week.
  • Numsa secretary-general Irvin Jim said in a letter that they were being disciplined for disrupting the South African Federation of Trade Unions congress.
  • He said others among them organised marches protesting against decisions of the central committee concerning the union's Mpumalanga and Ekurhuleni regions. 
  • Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday, or go to the Fin24 front page.

National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) shop stewards from around the country learned on Wednesday evening that they would effectively be barred from attending the union's national conference next week.

According to an internal letter dated 20 July 2022, which Fin24 has seen, 26 union shop stewards would be subjected to the union's disciplinary proceedings. The letter is from Numsa secretary-general, Irvin Jim.

This comes after 31 officials were suspended last week, including the union's second deputy president, Ruth Ntlokotse. The suspensions and bans come ahead of the conference, set to take place in Cape Town.

Ntlokotse was also elected president of Numsa's umbrella federation, the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) at its national congress in May, against the wishes of Numsa leaders, according to her.

READ | Suspended Numsa officials head to court to lift sanctions or halt crucial conference

In Wednesday's letter, Jim said the special central committee (SCC) decided that members who were part of the national union's delegation to the Saftu national congress should be subjected to an internal disciplinary process for attempting to disrupt that meeting.

"A close examination of individuals who formed part of these disruptions were notably from the Eastern Cape, Western Cape, Ekurhuleni, Sedibeng, and Mpumalanga regions.

"The SCC of 11 and 12 July - due to what the SCC regarded as acts of ill-discipline and misconduct that disrupted the congress and embarrassed Numsa's name - where comrades were protesting the union's decision to instil disciplinary measures against the five suspended comrades, resolved to take disciplinary action," said Jim.

Jim said the Numsa delegates acted in "open defiance" of the union's mandate at the Saftu conference 

"Consequently, these comrades are not permitted nor accredited by the SCC to attend the coming Numsa 11th national congress due to their disruptive behaviour as the national union is not prepared to risk the coming ... congress with similar disruptions. If the ... congress were to collapse, it would be very costly to the union and its members," Jim said.

READ | Factions, 'propaganda' and suspensions: Irvin Jim and Numsa face dissent ahead of conference

Jim called on all regions in putting forward delegations for the Numsa national congress to exclude the banned from forming part of their delegation.

Of the 27 shop stewards being disciplined, 18 were being disciplined for disruptions at the Saftu conference while nine were being disciplined for organising a march in April to protest the Numsa central committee decision to put the union's Ekurhuleni and Mpumalanga regions under administration.  

Ntlokotse has approached the Labour Court in Johannesburg for urgent relief, asking that the court declare her suspension invalid or halt the conference from taking place until the nature of disputes behind recent suspensions at Numsa is investigated and established.

She said in her affidavit that she is looking to contest the position of Numsa president, and is aware that Mac Chavalala, who she defeated to get elected as Saftu president in May, was looking to contest the same position.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
numsaruth ntlokotseirvin jimlabour courtcape townsuspensionsconference
Rand - Dollar
17.17
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.54
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.51
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.81
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,683.62
-0.8%
Silver
18.31
-2.0%
Palladium
1,872.50
+0.5%
Platinum
856.00
-0.6%
Brent Crude
106.92
-0.4%
Top 40
61,323
-0.1%
All Share
67,611
-0.1%
Resource 10
58,003
-2.8%
Industrial 25
85,787
+0.9%
Financial 15
15,115
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | All your debt counselling questions answered

20 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | All your debt counselling questions answered
MONEY CLINIC | How can I save on my insurance premiums?

16 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | How can I save on my insurance premiums?
MONEY CLINIC | Buying or selling a home? These are the red flags to look out for

09 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | Buying or selling a home? These are the red flags to look out for
Read more
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo