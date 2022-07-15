Patel: First black industrialists' conference aims to make empowered firms exporters

Minister Ebrahim Patel said President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to address the inaugural Black Industrialists Conference next week.

Patel said the conference will focus on getting black industrialists that benefited from the empowerment policy into the exporters market.

He said the event will be attended by 500 black industrialists from sectors including food and beverages, chemicals, cosmetics, mining, film, and tourism.

Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday, or go to the Fin24 front page.

Minister of Trade, Industry, and Competition Ebrahim Patel said that next week's inaugural Black Industrialists Conference would mark a shift in the government's approach from supporting black businesses to positioning them to become the leading job creators and exporters in the South African economy.

Patel was briefing reporters ahead of the conference, set to take place in Johannesburg on Wednesday. President Cyril Ramaphosa is also expected to address the event.

Patel said next the conference will help the government develop policies to elevate black businesses that benefitted from the government's empowerment policy to become established exporters of goods.

The Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition and its entities have provided support worth more than R25 billion to previously disadvantaged entrepreneurs in the past eight years.

Patel was addressing the media ahead of the inaugural Black Industrialists Conference, set to take place in Johannesburg next week Wednesday, which will be attended by 500 black industrialists from sectors including food and beverages, furniture, chemicals, cosmetics, mining, film, tourism, pharmaceuticals, and textiles.

The conference comes when the government is looking to position small businesses to grow, as the National Development Plan envisions these businesses will create most of South Africa's jobs by 2030.

READ | Resistance to transformation stymies economic hopes, says Minister Patel

Patel said the conference will reflect on achievements in boosting the entry of black industrialists into the formal economy and identify ways to strengthen efforts aimed at advancing this.

"The conference will be an opportunity to harness broad-based empowerment to boost growth and jobs. So it should shift from the focus on affirmation and addressing the legacy of the past into a new focus on growing the economy more successfully, more strongly, more robustly, and contributing to more job creation, particularly through bringing more small and medium enterprises into the economy," Patel said.

Patel said the conference will include an address by Ramaphosa, the launch of growth initiatives like the Black Exporters Network, a marketplace showcasing products and services from black and woman industrialists.

He said the Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition would release research results on the impact of policy measures aimed at economic inclusion and launch a book about the black industrialists programme at the conference.

READ | Scrap metal draft policy on the way by late July, says Patel

Patel said companies including Samsung, Aspen, MTN, and Sanlam, were partners and sponsors of the event. He said this showed that much of the private sector appreciated the importance of changing the structure of the South African economy and giving black, women, and youth entrepreneurs access to a capital base.

"The conference is an opportunity to reflect on where we have come in this journey of economic inclusion. Businesses are built inter-generationally. Someone starts a business, they put something on the table.

"They make mistakes and make a bit of money, they recover as they have this business that may sell clothing or agriculture products. Those businesses grow as the next generation takes over. That is how the Swedish economy, the Chinese economy, or the Brazilian economy, that's how economies grow. And business is tough. Many South Africans did not come from families with resources and may be the first generation of entrepreneurs in the families," said Patel.

He said companies like soft drink giants Coca-Cola and Pepsico have expanded their network of suppliers to include businesses owned by black South Africans, women, and the youth.

He added that the conference will look to tackle challenges including B-BBEE fronting, empowerment policies benefiting few more than the politically connected, and making support programmes more accessible for businesses that need them.