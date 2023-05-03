Pay up or cut them off, Treasury tells municipalities

Municipalities owe Eskom R57 billion.

Treasury says it will scrap the debt of those who meet their conditions.

This includes paying Eskom on time and cutting off consumers who don't pay.

Defaulting municipalities that want their Eskom debt scrapped will have to collect electricity revenue from consumers and play hardball by cutting them off when they default if they are to benefit from the National Treasury's municipal debt relief initiative.

These are steps that many municipalities have been reluctant to take over the past 25 years, making it difficult to establish "a culture of payment" in many communities. They are one of 14 conditions that municipalities must meet if they are to benefit from the programme.

Treasury's municipal debt-relief initiative is part of Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's plan to restore financial sustainability to Eskom. As at 31 March, Eskom was owed R57 billion by municipalities. Along with debt relief to Eskom itself, Godongwana hopes these measures will end transfers from the fiscus to support Eskom.

The debt-relief solution will apply only to municipal-supplied areas and does not include areas directly supplied by Eskom, which includes many of the township suburbs.

At a workshop with media on Wednesday, Treasury officials outlined the conditions.

If all conditions are met, municipalities will have a third of their debt scrapped for each of three successive financial years. But to qualify for the relief, the municipality must meet all the conditions for consecutive 12, 24, and 36 months respectively.

Aside from the several administrative conditions listed by Treasury, among the more substantive conditions is that municipalities will have to pay their Eskom current account within 30 days. They will also have to table a funded budget and will not be allowed to table a deficit or use accounting mechanisms, such as depreciation, to hide an operating deficit.

Says Treasury's revenue policy coordinator Marli van der Woude:

Municipalities will have to cut their trousers to the size of their cloth and make realistic revenue projections. Spending will have to be modified to that. They must make credible projections.

Van der Woude says that where a municipality cannot get into "a fundable position" overnight, they will be allowed to present a plan for how to get there.

Tariffs charged for electricity must be cost-reflective. Van der Woude says that municipalities often drop a percentage point from the cost levied by Eskom. Cost-reflective tariffs will need to be phased in within three to five years.

But by far, the biggest challenge will be the condition that municipalities must collect service charges from their customers.

Says Van der Woude:

One of the primary reasons municipalities do not pay Eskom is because they are not collecting, and coupled with that is the consumer culture not to pay. But municipalities need to collect water and electricity charges … If these are not paid, then the municipality must cut the person's electricity and restrict the supply of water. In the case of an indigent household, supply must be physically restricted to free basic services of 50 kilowatts electricity and 6 kilolitres of water.

Municipalities will need to collect an average of 80% of revenue from 1 April 2023, rising to 95% by 2025. They must demonstrate the "progressive installation" of prepaid smart meters, and no consumer debt writeoffs will be allowed unless a smart meter has been installed.

Municipalities participating in the programme will not be allowed to borrow for three consecutive financial years.

Revenue from water and electricity will have to be ringfenced into a separate bank account. Funding from the Treasury intended for free basic services for indigent households must also be deposited into this account. In the past, there has been evidence of municipalities failing to pass on free basic service subsidy transfers, which have been used for other purposes.

Among the measures most controversial for the SA Local Government Association (Salga), which represents municipalities, is the condition that municipalities that failure to meet the relief conditions should voluntarily surrender their distribution licence administered by Nersa. With this would come a loss of revenue gained from electricity distribution, which municipalities will find hard to swallow.

But while the carrot to join the programme is debt relief, which for the worst defaulters runs into billions, Treasury acknowledges that it does not yet have a stick with which to beat municipalities that continue not to pay. The courts have overturned credit control measures implemented by Eskom – such as cutting off entire towns.

Treasury director of budget analysis Sadesh Ramjathan said that government was aware that municipalities had received relief from credit control from the courts.

"We are hoping that the conditions we have put in the framework will start rectifying these issues and that a culture of payment [will develop]."

Says Van der Woude: "For serious defaulters, the extent of the debt relief is significant. If this does not incentivise them, I don't know what will."








