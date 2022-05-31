Petrol, diesel hikes announced for Wednesday

The price of petrol 95 unleaded will rise by R2.33 a litre on Wednesday, while 93 petrol will go up by R2.43 a litre, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy announced on Tuesday.

Diesel prices will rise by R1.10 (0.05% sulphur) per litre and R1.07 (0.005% sulphur) per litre respectively, while illuminating paraffin will be R1.56 more expensive per litre.

The maximum LPG as retail price will fall by 51c per kilogram.

The fuel prices were pushed higher by oil, with the average Brent crude oil price increasing from $104.78 a barrel to $115.00 over the past month.

Wednesday's increases are smaller than feared after Treasury has decided to grant an extension of the reduction in the general fuel levy.

The petrol levy was cut by R1.50 a litre for April and May as government sought to relieve the economic stress of surging fuel prices. Around R6 billion of the state's strategic oil reserves were sold to fund the levy cut. But the sale will not entirely fund the extension.

The R1.50 relief will be extended from 1 June until 6 July 2022, followed by a downward adjustment to the relief for the second month - to 75c per litre from 7 July until 2 August.

It will be withdrawn from 3 August, according to a joint statement from National Treasury and the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) on Tuesday afternoon.

