1h ago

Share

Petrol, diesel prices look set for large cuts - for now

accreditation
Compiled by Helena Wasserman
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Getty Images

Despite the rand crashing to record low levels last week, fuel prices currently still look set for a cut at the start of June.

Based on the latest oil and rand prices, the latest data from the Central Energy Fund shows that diesel prices could be lowered by R1.06 to R1.13 a litre, depending on the grade. Petrol (both 95 and 93 unleaded) could be cut by around R1 a litre.

Illuminating paraffin currently looks set for a 62c a litre cut.

However, there is still some time to go before the final prices are set. Fuel prices will only be adjusted on 7 June.

"Nonetheless, we remain confident that significant decreases will be seen to fuel prices for June," the Automobile Association (AA) said in a statement.

So far this month, oil prices are down almost 5%. Bloomberg reports that oil is heading for a fifth straight monthly loss, which would be the worst run since 2017. 

The oil price has fallen from almost $80 per barrel a month ago to below $70 earlier this month amid concerns about the US and Chinese economic outlook. Markets are also on edge about the risk of a US default on debt due to a debt ceiling deadlock. The global crude benchmark is down about 5% in May.

At the start of April, petrol prices were hiked by 37c a litre, while diesel was cut by between 47.5c and 73.5c.

This brought the price of a litre of 95 unleaded petrol to R23.34 in Gauteng, compared to R21.84 a year before – and a record price of R26.74 in July last year.

The wholesale diesel price was increased to R20.15 a litre. As recently as in November last year, diesel cost close to R25.50.

"[The expected] decreases [for June] are positive and will ease pressure on our economy and on consumers. Of course, this is only one indicator, and we cannot ignore higher interest rates and food prices but a decrease to fuel costs will make a difference to many," the AA says.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
petroldiesel
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
19.27
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
23.94
+1.1%
Rand - Euro
20.83
+1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.81
+1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+1.3%
Platinum
1,071.65
-0.1%
Palladium
1,507.71
+0.5%
Gold
1,972.80
-0.3%
Silver
23.70
-0.6%
Brent Crude
75.58
-0.4%
Top 40
72,870
-0.2%
All Share
78,075
-0.1%
Resource 10
68,998
-0.5%
Industrial 25
108,163
-0.3%
Financial 15
14,988
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans

09 May

Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo