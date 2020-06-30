1h ago

add bookmark

Petrol, diesel prices to rise as global oil price recovers

South African motorists will be paying R1.72 per litre more for the most popular grade of petrol from Wednesday. Prices for diesel and illuminating paraffin are also set to increase. 

Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe, released the schedule of new fuel prices on Tuesday. They come into effect from Wednesday morning. 

The key contributor to the rise in prices at the pump was an increase in the global oil price.

Mantashe's announcement was in line with projections published by the Automobile Association last week. 

He announced that, from Wednesday 

  • Petrol (both 93 ULP and LRP) will increase by R1.63/l;
  • Petrol (both 95 ULP and LRP) will increase by R1.72/l; 
  • Diesel (0.05% sulphur) will increase by R1.73/l; 
  • Diesel (0.005% sulphur) will increase by R1.69/l; and 
  • Illuminating Paraffin (wholesale): will increase by R2.14/l.

Once the changes have come into effect, a litre of 95 octane petrol in Gauteng will cost R15.12 per litre. 

"During the current fuel price review, the average Brent Crude oil price increased from 27.63 USD/barrel to 40.01 USD/barrel," said Mantashe in a statement.  "The main reason for the higher oil prices is that major economies around the world began to ease the coronavirus lockdown measures amid the production cut by OPEC and Russia."

- Compiled by Jan Cronje

Related Links
Fuel prices projected to increase due to weak rand, rebound in global oil market - AA
Sasol says it is not looking to sell its fleet of petrol stations
Oil recovers losses after Trump says China trade deal still on
Read more on:
sasolgwede mantasheoil and fuel prices
ZAR/USD
17.33
(-0.67)
ZAR/GBP
21.26
(-0.11)
ZAR/EUR
19.42
(-0.10)
ZAR/AUD
11.88
(-0.23)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.32)
Gold
1768.26
(-0.25)
Silver
17.85
(-0.04)
Platinum
814.00
(+0.05)
Brent Crude
41.85
(+2.25)
Palladium
1901.50
(+0.32)
All Share
54231.34
(+0.17)
Top 40
50012.47
(+0.19)
Financial 15
10083.95
(-0.22)
Industrial 25
75615.01
(+0.63)
Resource 10
50631.76
(-0.36)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
How has Covid-19 impacted your financial position?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not really directly affected
18% - 1454 votes
I am taking a hit, but should be able to recover in the next year
23% - 1892 votes
My finances have been devastated
35% - 2859 votes
It's still too early to know what the full effect will be
25% - 2067 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

05 Jun

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC: I have R5m to invest. What are my options to ensure a salary of R30...

20 Jun

MONEY CLINIC: I have R5m to invest. What are my options to ensure a salary of R30 000?
MONEY CLINIC: Am I liable to pay rent for a flat I am not yet occupying?

17 Jun

MONEY CLINIC: Am I liable to pay rent for a flat I am not yet occupying?
MONEY CLINIC: How does the economic fallout from Covid-19 affect my pension?

13 Jun

MONEY CLINIC: How does the economic fallout from Covid-19 affect my pension?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20182.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo