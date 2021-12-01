1h ago

Petrol price increase was wrong, energy dept admits

While the petrol price still went up on Wednesday, it was by 75c per litre, and not 81c as the department of mineral resources and energy (DMRE) incorrectly stated this week. PHOTO: carmag.co.za
"The 6 cents difference is due to the fact that the adjustment of wages for service station workers had already been implemented in September 2021," the department said in a statement on Wednesday morning. 

"Although it is for the very first time that such an error has occurred in the history of basic fuel price determination in South Africa, the DMRE profusely apologises for the inconvenience caused. The rest of the fuel prices are correct." 

Diesel went up 72.5c a litre (0.05% sulphur) and 74.5c (0.005% sulphur).

Illuminating paraffin went up by 42.2c/l, while the maximum LPGas retail price increased by 183.00c/kg from Wednesday. 

At the start of November, petrol prices were hiked by R1.21, while diesel increased by R1.48.

Despite the correction, the latest price hike will still push the price of petrol to above R20 in Gauteng and other inland provinces.



