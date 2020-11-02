24m ago

Petrol price set to fall by 27 cents per litre from Wednesday morning

(iStock)
Prices for both grades of petrol in South Africa will this week reduce by 27 cents per litre, the department of mineral resources and energy has said.

The department on Monday published its latest fuel price adjustments from Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe. The price adjustments will kick in from Wednesday morning. 

One of the key reasons for the fall in prices was a decrease in the price in Brent crude oil.   

The adjustments are as follows:

  • Petrol (both 93 ULP and LRP): decrease 27 c/l,
  • Petrol (both 95 ULP and LRP): decrease 27c/l,
  • Diesel (0.05% sulphur): decrease 12c/l,
  • Diesel (0.005% sulphur): down 11 c/l,
  • Illuminating Paraffin (wholesale): increase 15c/l,
  • SMNRP for IP: increase 20c/l,
  • Maximum LPGas Retail Price: increase 26c/kg.

