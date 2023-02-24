24 Feb

Police, Hawks and SARS pledge to share information, skills as SA is greylisted

accreditation
Jan Cronje
SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.
SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.
Getty Images

The Hawks, the SA Police Service (SAPS) and the SA Revenue Service (SARS) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to promote the exchange of information, joint initiatives and more effective operational arrangements. 

The three agencies announced the signing on Friday, shortly after global anti-money laundering watchdog, the Financial Action Task Force, greylisted South Africa. 

While the announcement was made on Friday, the MOU was already signed back in January, however.

The FATF's decision will raise SA's risk profile, meaning heightened due diligence and compliance requirements for foreign companies who interact with SA's financial sector.  

Following the announcement of the greylisting on Friday afternoon, the rand slumped to almost R18.50/$ - close to levels last seen at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 - with analysts warning it could weaken further.

READ Rand slumps to worst level in months after greylisting, may hit R19/$ soon

The watchdog has put forward an action plan for SA, which includes showing a "sustained increase in investigations and prosecutions of serious and complex money laundering" and more seizures of confiscations of the proceeds of crime. 

In their joint statement on Friday, SARS, SAPS and the Hawks said the MOU was "in line with Financial Action Task Force requirements" for better information sharing. 

The agreement "strengthens and formalises matters of mutual cooperation, assistance and exchange of information between the three parties".

The MOU seeks to simplify and speed up the sharing of information and records. 

It also sets how personnel can be seconded between agencies, something SA law already provides for. 


