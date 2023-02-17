1h ago

add bookmark

Portugal scraps Golden Visa scheme to ease housing crisis

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Lisbon, Portugal.
Lisbon, Portugal.
Alexander Spatari/Getty Images

Portugal announced on Thursday a hefty package of measures to tackle a housing crisis, including the end of its controversial "Golden Visa" scheme and a ban on new licences for Airbnbs and other short-term holiday rentals.

Rents and house prices have skyrocketed in Portugal, which is among the poorest countries in Western Europe. Last year, more than 50% of workers earned less than 1 000 euros (R19 400) per month while in Lisbon alone, rents jumped 37% in 2022.

Low salaries, a red-hot property market, policies encouraging wealthy foreigners to invest and a tourism-dependent economy have for years made it hard for locals to rent or buy, housing groups have said. Portugal's 8.3% inflation rate has exacerbated the problem.

Prime Minister Antonio Costa said the crisis was now affecting all families, not just the most vulnerable.

It is not clear when the measures, worth at least 900 million euros (R17.5 billion), will come into effect. Costa said some would be approved next month and others will be voted on by lawmakers.

A mechanism would be introduced to regulate rent increases, he added, and the government will offer tax incentives to landlords who convert tourism properties into houses for locals to rent.

Left Bloc party MP Mariana Mortagua criticised the measures, saying the government was giving tax breaks to landlords who have already "benefited from (housing) speculation".

New licenses for tourism accommodations, such as Airbnbs, will be prohibited - except in less populated rural areas.

The Social Democrats said the measures were an "attack" on the rights of property owners and businesses.

To address the housing shortage, Costa said the state would rent vacant houses direct from landlords for a period of five years and put them on the rental market.

Portugal will end its golden visa programme, which offers EU passports to non-EU nationals in return for investments including in real estate and has been criticised for boosting house prices and rents.

The scheme attracted 6.8 billion euros in investment since its launch in 2012, with the bulk of the money going into real estate.

Housing groups said the measures would mean little if the government continued to promote other policies to attract wealthy foreigners to Portugal, such as the "Digital Nomads Visa" introduced in October, which gives foreigners with high monthly income from remote work to live and work from Portugal without paying local taxes.

At a small housing protest in Lisbon, 23-year-old activist Andreia Galvao accused the government of failing to live up to promises it made to address the housing crisis in the past.

"The goal was that by 2024 all Portuguese would have access to quality housing - it doesn't look like that will happen," she said. "The situation is dramatic."

The "Housing is a right" group said the measures do not change the "system in place" in which large real estate investment funds control a significant chunk of the market.

"For the vast majority of people, rents will remain unaffordable and buying a house will continue to be a dream," it said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
visaportugal
Rand - Dollar
18.22
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
21.72
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
19.36
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.42
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Platinum
909.03
-1.0%
Palladium
1,461.85
-2.0%
Gold
1,825.30
-0.6%
Silver
21.26
-1.5%
Brent Crude
85.14
-0.3%
Top 40
73,545
-0.9%
All Share
79,621
-0.8%
Resource 10
71,690
-0.5%
Industrial 25
105,268
-1.6%
Financial 15
16,322
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
WATCH | Missed payroll? Here's how to get back on track

16 Feb

WATCH | Missed payroll? Here's how to get back on track
WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business

10 Feb

WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business
VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT

09 Feb

VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT
What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?

07 Feb

What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo