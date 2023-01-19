Post Office to cut salaries, working hours in bid to slash staff costs

The SA Post Office could eliminate 40% of staff salaries through a reduced work week programme, according to the DA spokesperson on communications, Dianne Kohler Barnard.

Staff related expenses account for 68% of the Post Office's total expenditure.

Kohler Barnard said that the scheme amounts to "nothing more nor less than constructive dismissal", but the Post Office says it is trying to avoid forced retrenchments.

The South African Post Office (SAPO) has confirmed that it is considering strategies to reduce its "unsustainable" staff bill, which currently accounts for 68% of its expenditure, according to Communications Manager Johan Kruger.

These considerations include cutting staff salaries by reducing the work week of some staff members, and a voluntary severance package process which is already under way, said Kruger.

"These measures are aimed at cutting employment costs, while saving some jobs – effectively a job-sharing model; while at the same time delaying a process of forced retrenchments," he said.

This comes after the Democratic Alliance (DA) spokesperson on communications, Dianne Kohler Barnard, said in a statement on Wednesday morning that staff salaries at SAPO could be slashed by as much as 40% through the scheme.

Kohler Barnard claimed that if the reduced work week policy were implemented, this would result in a two-day reduction to the work week for some staff members, meaning staff members who were working five days per week would be reduced to a three-day work week and those currently working six days per week would be reduced to four.

Kohler Barnard says that this move is an attempt to cut costs, which amounts to "nothing more nor less than constructive dismissal".

Aubrey Tshabalala, Gauteng deputy Chairperson of the Communication Workers Union (CWU), which represents postal workers, said that the reduction in working hours is a governance issue as consultation is required to change the terms and condition of postal workers' employment contracts.

In addition to this he flagged concerns for workers, who he claims have not received a pay increase for a period of around four years and who have seen other benefits cut, such as medical aid.

"Having done that, you come back to the very same workers and say, ‘I want to cut 40% of your salary’. This is the worker that you have thrown into the street in terms of them no longer [being] able to afford a different medication."

In November last year, News24 reported that the CWU planned to shut down SAPO branches as workers demanded a 15% wage increase and solutions to the medical aid contributions crisis.

Kruger said that all current medical aid contributions are up to date, as at today, other than an amount historically owed to MediPos. "SAPO is actively engaged in processes to deal with this historical aspect of Medipos debt," he said.

The DA statement said that the Post Office has lost R2.3 billion this year and still owes Post Bank R3.2 billion. Kruger said that the amount owed to Postbank is historic debt from when Postbank was a division of the SAPO.

"The Post Office has always been overstaffed," said Kruger. He attributes this to a number of reasons including the absorption of 8250 temporary employees when Labour Brokers became undesirable and another 708 employees who were absorbed from its courier division, Courier Freight Group, when it was dismantled.

A substantial decline in letter volumes over the past number of years has also reduced revenue at SAPO, he said.

Kohler Barnard said that if SAPO go ahead with "criminal move" of reducing staff hours, the DA will report the matter to the Public Protector, CCMA and the Department of Labour.



