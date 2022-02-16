Presidential red tape team is a global standard, Ramaphosa tells Parly

President CYril Ramaphosa said his 'red tape team' in the Presidency was consistent with the standards of governments around the world.

President Cyril Ramaphosa defended his decision to set up a team in the Presidency to combat the negative impact of red tape on business, saying that the intervention was consistent with the standards of governments around the world.

Ramaphosa was replying to Parliament's two-day debate on his sixth State of the Nation Address (SONA) at the Cape Town City Hall on Wednesday afternoon. During his address in a joint sitting last week Thursday, Ramaphosa announced that Sasol chair Sipho Nkosi would lead the team.

By Monday afternoon, members of Parliament in the opposition heaped doubt over the rationale of the move, with the DA saying Ramaphosa established the team because he did not trust his own Cabinet and the EFF saying the president was appointing an insider.

During his response to the debate, Ramaphosa said the decision to establish a red tape team in the Presidency was consistent with business-friendly interventions by governments around the world and that South Africa's government needed a central approach to addressing red tape.

"The establishment of a team in the Presidency to tackle red tape headed by Sipho Nkosi is similar to interventions taken by governments around the world. It was in the Presidency because red tape is not just in government departments and no department can tackle red tape on its own," said Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa said the red tape team would study the bureaucratic inefficiencies in processes such as permit approval and zoning applications, to expedite the procedures for business.

"Now we will be able to compare notes to see how that works. We are already comparing notes with what has happened in other countries that have removed red tape [and] bureaucratic impediments and have rolled out the red carpet, not the red tape," Ramaphosa said.

Responding to remarks that his SONA was pro-business, Ramaphosa said while the state has a clear role in job creation through parastatals, job opportunities and the public service, business was South Africa's best bet at providing jobs en masse.

"The reality in our country, as in most other countries, is that the private sector creates most of the jobs. Now the private sector, in our own country, creates three-quarters of South African workers' jobs and accounts for over two-thirds of investment and research and development expenditure," Ramaphosa said.

He said while the number of people working in the public sector in South Africa increased from 1.9 million in 2002 to 2.8 million in 2017, the private sector employee numbers increased from 8.2 million to 13.5 million over the same period.

"We want to continue to create a conducive environment to make sure that they do create the jobs. Deng Xiaoping began to change China and modernised it by mobilising private capital to promote private enterprise to meet the country's developmental needs," he said.

Loosely quoting the former Chinese leader, Ramaphosa responded to the ideological debates around his approach to reviving the economy by saying: "I don't care if the cat is black or white, so long as it catches mice."

