Public sector strike ends as govt, unions reach settlement

Unions in the public sector have ended their strike.

The terms of the settlement are still to be disclosed.

Negotiations for the next year already under way.

The public service wage strike has ended after unions, and the government announced on Wednesday that they had reached a settlement.

Neither the government nor trade unions disclosed the terms, which are still being processed. The unions had demanded a 10% increase. Before the strike, the government had offered a 3% increase plus an R1 000 cash gratuity.

The strike saw public health services crippled in many areas, with patients left unattended and turned away from hospitals and clinics. The National Education and Health Workers Union (Nehawu), the biggest public sector union involved in the strike, has called on its members to return to work.

In a statement, the Department of Public Service and Administration said:

The settlement agreement paves the way for the parties to return to the 2023/24 wage negotiations. As part of managing the return of all parties to the negotiations, a Special Council has been convened for today, 15 March 2023, to receive the submission of residual matters emanating from the 2022/23 wage negotiations.

The National Education and Health Workers Union (Nehawu), the biggest public sector union, said that "the strike has registered significant achievements and outcomes".

Nehawu said that, among other things, the government had agreed "to augment the increment" for the 2022/23 year.

"The employer has agreed that residual and substantive matters emanating from 2022/2023 wage dispute related to the cost of living allowance shall be tabled and positively dealt with and concluded as part of 2023/2024 wage negotiations," it said.





The government had also agreed to negotiate a minimum service level agreement for the public sector within six months. This would set out the conditions and provisions under which essential services workers can strike.

"The conclusion of the agreement will ensure a proper balance in adherence to the Constitution’s provision on the right to strike and the mandatory requirements regarding the designated essential services. This is a major step forward arising from the strike as the government has consistently refused to align itself with the requirements emanating from the declaration of essential services by the Essential Services Commission in line with the Labour Relations Act."

Nehawu said that it was pleased to have forced the government back to the negotiating table after the unilateral implementation of the wage offer for 2022/23. It said in-principle agreement had been reached between the parties that government would not resort to unilateralism again and would first explore all dispute resolution mechanisms offered by the Public Sector Coordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC).

Negotiations for the 2023/24 wage increase have already begun in the PSCBC. The new round of wage talks have been boycotted by the striking unions, which government said would now come to the table. In a recent development this week, unions affiliated to Fedusa, which are attending negotiations, said that government had already upped its offer to 7%.



