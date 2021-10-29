Public servants, soldiers drive take-home pay surge - report

The BankservAfrica Take-Home Pay Index said average salaries registered the fastest growth on record in September.

The nominalised average salary was R15 794 in September 2021.

Chief economist at Economists.co.za Mike Schüssler warned that the average take-home pay was not likely to increase at the same rate in the coming months.

A report by BankservAfrica has found that average take-home pay before inflation increased by 13.5% in September, which the index says marks the fastest growth on record of South African salaries.

The BankservAfrica Take-Home Pay Index (BTPI) found that salary data held 800 000 extra payments, which came in large part from government departments and the public service wage adjustments agreed upon at the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council earlier this year.

The index also noted the role of President Cyril Ramaphosa's deployment of the South African National Defence Force in response to the unrest which swept KwaZulu Natal, Gauteng and parts of Mpumalanga in July.

READ | Salary earners took home just R2 more in July than they did a year earlier

BankservAfrica's head of stakeholder engagements Shergeran Naidoo said the average take home salary in September enjoyed growth of nearly 10% in the period captured in the Take-Home Pay Index.

"The nominalised average salary was R15 794 in September 2021, one of the highest on record and in years. In real terms, the average salary was R13 047, representing a substantial growth of 8.3% year-on-year," said Naidoo.

The study said the index noted overtime pay was made to the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the SANDF for their extended duty during July's unrest, adding almost R1 billion to the BTPI's overall salaries.

"Therefore, the overtime pay pushed up the average take-home pay in the BTPI. Overtime pay on this scale is unlikely to occur any time soon. We may see some overtime pay during the upcoming municipal elections on 1 November 2021 but not to this extent," the index report said.

However, chief economist at Economists.co.za Mike Schüssler warned that these factors indicated that the average take-home pay was not likely to increase at the same rate in the coming months.

"The worldwide supply chain issues and the continuing shocks from July's unrest are likely to constrain economic growth and affect salary increases. We, therefore, expect a downward adjustment for salaries in the coming months," said Schüssler.

Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday.