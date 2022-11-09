21m ago

Public service strike is on, says union, as govt expects business as usual on Thursday

accreditation
Khulekani Magubane
Public sector workers march through the streets of Pretoria in this 2010 file photo.
Gallo Images/Foto24/Craig Nieuwenhuizen
  • The government said while it notes the Public Servants' Association's plans to strike on Thursday, it expects no disruptions to service due to the industrial action.
  • Public Service and Administration spokesperson Moses Mushi said the strike would be limited to lunchtime pickets and workers are expected to be on duty during work hours.
  • PSA assistant general manager Reuben Maleka said public servants are prepared to effect a "full-blown shutdown" regardless of the consequences. 
  For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

The Department of Public Service and Administration moved to pour cold water on threats that the Public Servants' Association (PSA) strike on Thursday would disrupt public services, saying it will be a normal day where government employees are expected to be at their posts during working hours.

The PSA, demanding a 6.5% wage increase, said it would embark on a "full-blown strike" on Thursday in the public service after wage talks in the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) reached a deadlock.

The 235 000-strong PSA strike was expected to cause disruptions to Home Affairs offices, transport departments, and border posts. However, the department said it expected all public services to continue as normal on the day of the planned strike.

The government unilaterally implemented a 3% baseline wage increase in October, which is expected to be paid to all qualifying public servants starting next week. The Cosatu bloc of unions, who are demanding a 10% wage increase, are yet to announce their plans.

Public Service and Administration spokesperson Moses Mushi said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon that the PSA's strike was not a strike in terms of section 77 of the Labour Relations Act, meaning that the industrial action could not disrupt the provision of public service.

"The public service will be operating normally tomorrow and accessible to the public. There won't be any blockages to accessing workplaces or public transport. Public servants are expected to be at their workplaces to provide much-needed government services to citizens," said Mushi.

Mushi said only members of the PSA are allowed to strike as the PSA was the only union that served the government with a notice to strike.

Mushi said the demonstrations by the PSA are expected to be limited to lunchtime demonstrations and would not occur during work hours. He said public servants whose work constitutes essential services are not allowed to participate in any strike.

"In line with the picketing rules, members of the PSA are only allowed to picket during tea breaks and lunch times. Any work stoppage is not allowed and the no-work-no-pay principle will apply to public servants participating in strike action during working hours," Mushi said.

PSA assistant general manager Reuben Maleka said the strike was in line with section 69 of the Labour Relations Act, which empowers the union to down tools if picketing rules have been finalised. He said the PSA's strike would remain a "full-blown shutdown" regardless of the consequences.

"It's not the first time that workers sacrificed for their salaries and livelihoods. It's not a threat to lose a salary. Members are under siege by an uncaring government and if that is the case there is no other option but to strike," said Maleka.

The Cosatu bloc of unions was expected to announce their plan of action after four unions received certificates of non-resolution at the PSCBC. However, this announcement was postponed because consultation on the programme of action with structures had not concluded yet.

Company Snapshot
