1h ago

add bookmark

Public service unions start one-day strike, crowds gather in Pretoria

accreditation
Khulekani Magubane
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Cosatu members march to the Treasury office in Tshwane on Tuesday. Photo: Cosatu/Twitter
Cosatu members march to the Treasury office in Tshwane on Tuesday. Photo: Cosatu/Twitter
  • Public service unions have embarked on a one-day strike amid deadlocked public wage talks.
  • Seven unions affiliated with three of the largest labour federations in the country have planned marches in eight provinces.
  • Only the Western Cape could not participate as it postponed its march to Parliament due to a taxi strike in that province.
  • For more financial stories, go to the News24 Business front page.

Members of seven unions in the public service embarked on a national one-day strike on Tuesday, with crowds gathering in Pretoria for a march to the National Treasury.

The unions have planned marches in eight provinces, and a second march to the National Treasury in the space of two weeks. 

A crowd consisting largely of members of the Public Servants' Association (PSA) and the National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers (Nupsaw) gathered outside of Burgers Park in Pretoria for the march on Tuesday morning.

For six unions, this is their first strike amid a public sector wage dispute. But this is the second day that members of the PSA won't receive pay, since they launched another one-day strike earlier this month.

At issue is the deadlocked wage negotiations in the public service, where the government is offering a 3% baseline salary increase plus a monthly cash amount of R1 045 (from R1 000 currently). The unions want a pay hike of 10%.

Other unions participating in the one-day strike on Tuesday are the National Education, Health, and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu), the Police, Prisons and Civil Rights Union (Popcru), the SA Policing Union (Sapu), the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa), Nupsaw  and the Health and Other Services Personnel Trade Union of SA (Hospersa).

The seven unions are part of the largest labour federations: Cosatu, the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), and the Federation of Unions SA (Fedusa). Together, they represent an estimated 800 000 members.

Union structures in the Western Cape postponed their march to Parliament over concerns for members' safety amid the ongoing taxi strike by the SA National Taxi Council.

The government told News24 on Monday that it expected every public servant that was not on leave or ill to be at their stations on Tuesday, with pickets limited to their lunch hour.  

READ | Unions to hit govt with third national action of the year - setbacks be damned

The PSA handed a memorandum of demands to the National Treasury during their march two weeks ago. They have said even public servants whose work constitutes an essential service are prepared to down tools.

The union has threatened to intensify its demonstrations in the public service and is considering marches to ministers' homes and a boycott of municipal rates.

READ | Public sector wage strike postponed in Western Cape due to taxi chaos

The strikes take place on the eve of the governing ANC's elective conference in Nasrec next month. The ANC-aligned Cosatu is eager to use the opportunity to assert its influence on the tripartite alliance. The other federations are less pliant with the ANC. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
saftucosatufedusapublic wage billstrikewage talks
Rand - Dollar
17.27
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.50
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.74
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.47
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.3%
Gold
1,747.53
+0.5%
Silver
21.17
+1.6%
Palladium
1,892.63
+1.5%
Platinum
999.00
+1.5%
Brent Crude
87.45
-0.2%
Top 40
65,800
+0.3%
All Share
72,189
+0.4%
Resource 10
69,481
+1.3%
Industrial 25
86,495
-0.9%
Financial 15
16,302
+1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (3.0.22322.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo