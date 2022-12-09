Public wage deadlock endures as most unions gauge strike appetite

Public service unions in the Western Cape held a march to Parliament on Friday, demanding a 10% baseline increase in the deadlocked wage talks.

However, unions admit that they are holding ongoing engagements with members and other unions before deciding to go on a full-blown strike.

The seven unions from three of South Africa's largest labour federations are estimated to represent more than 800 000 public servants.

Public service unions demonstrating in the deadlocked government wage talks have acknowledged that their demonstrations will remain one-day protests, as they are still canvassing structures and membership for their appetite for a full-blown strike.

This comes as public service union structures in the Western Cape held a march to Parliament on Friday in protest against the government's 3% baseline wage offer, insisting on a 10% hike. The march came after structures in the other eight provinces held a national day of action in November.

The three federations representing seven public service unions said they would stop at nothing until we get a favourable outcome in the deadlocked wage talks. The federations are Cosatu, the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), and the Federation of Unions of SA (Fedusa).

The seven unions are the Public Servants' Association (PSA), the National Education, Health, and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu), the Police, Prisons and Civil Rights Union (Popcru), the SA Policing Union (SAPU), the Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA (Denosa), the National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers (Nupsaw), and the Health and Other Service Personnel Trade Union of SA (Hospersa).

While the unions said that while a full-blown strike was still being considered seriously, there were a host of engagements they needed to have with members, other unions, and other labour federations before the deadlock got to that point.

Cosatu Western Cape provincial educator Siya Mgolombane said all options were on the table if they could get the grievance of workers across to the government. He said Cosatu was considering everything possible within the limits of the law.

"This action is part of making sure that we do the necessary momentum and for workers to understand the plight and after they have mandated us to take to the strike, fight for their demands so we can be successful in this dispute," said Mgolombane.

Mgolombane said Cosatu was doing everything possible to plan a successful withdrawal of public servant labour and shut down government places of work. He said while he was not familiar with the discussions on mobilisation in other unions, nothing was off the table.

"It would be nice to close it now during the busy season. We have made consideration to the factors you have raised and we have decided on an approach of days of action for now, up until we are satisfied that every worker is on board with the call," Mgolombane said.

Saftu national spokesperson Trevor Shaku said the federation's public service unions will not have plans outside of the collective, except if the other parties agree to the 3%. He said, for the time being, the federations will meet to discuss the way forward.

"There will be a meeting by the Joint Labour Working Team to assess and decide on the way forward. Yes, such actions as picketing at the ANC's national conference and others have been discussed, but the team will further evaluate and finalise the next course of action," said Shaku.

Shaku said this team comprised representatives from all the federations including from the now-independent SAPU. The police union notified Saftu through a letter last week that it would be leaving the federation.

Hospersa Western Cape provincial manager Marthenique Marinus the union was still mobilising and balloting members on the prospect of a full-blown strike.

"The public needs to blame the government for the lack of service. Three percent is unacceptable. People cannot live on salaries with a 3% increase. A 3% increase for that person is an increase of R100, after tax," said Marinus.

Marinus said public servants including cleaners and porters who worked in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic deserved a 10% baseline increase from the government.

"Besides the shortage of staff and the faulty equipment and the lack of ambulances, we got a big concern. For now, we are saying a 10% as a matter of urgency or else, this festive season will be a bloody festive season for members of the public," she said.

Denosa Western Cape secretary Jaco van Heerden said the union acts through collective decision-making within Cosatu and the other federations. As such, Van Heerden said, the union will wait for further directions on the action ahead.