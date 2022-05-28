28 May

add bookmark

Putin, Macron, Scholz discuss Ukraine arms, grain supplies

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Russian President Vladimir Putin wants sanctions by the West to be dropped in order to find ways to ship grain from Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin wants sanctions by the West to be dropped in order to find ways to ship grain from Ukraine.
MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/AFP
  • Russia's Vladimir Putin says the country is ready to look for ways to ship grain from the Ukraine.
  • However this will require the removal of Western sanctions.
  • Putin warned France and Germany's leaders that ramping up arms to the Ukraine, will further destabilise the situation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday told the leaders of France and Germany Moscow was "ready" to look for ways to ship grain stuck in Ukrainian ports but demanded the West lift sanctions.

The Kremlin chief also warned French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz against ramping up arms supplies to Ukraine, saying they could further destabilise the situation in the pro-Western country.

Putin said the difficulties in supplying grain to world markets were the result of "erroneous economic and financial policies of Western countries".

"Russia is ready to help find options for the unhindered export of grain, including the export of Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea ports," Putin told Macron and Scholz, the Kremlin said.

"An increase in the supply of Russian fertilisers and agricultural products will also help reduce tensions on the global food market, which, of course, will require the removal of the relevant sanctions."

Russia's offensive in Ukraine and Western sanctions have disrupted supplies of fertiliser, wheat and other commodities from the two countries, fuelling concerns about the risk of hunger around the world.

Russia and Ukraine produce 30% of the global wheat supply.

The West has accused Putin of using hunger as a weapon in Moscow's offensive against Ukraine.

As Ukraine's Western backers were considering whether to send more arms supplies to Kyiv, Putin told Macron and Scholz the continuing arms supplies were "dangerous", warning "of the risks of further destabilisation of the situation and aggravation of the humanitarian crisis," the Kremlin said.

Putin also said Moscow was open to resume dialogue with Kyiv, his office said.

Talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations have been held both in person and via video-link since the Russian military offensive but have recently ground to a halt.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
emmanuel macronolaf scholzvladimir putingermanyfrancerussiaukrainewheatgrain
Rand - Dollar
15.57
+1.0%
Rand - Pound
19.66
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.71
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.15
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,853.66
0.0%
Silver
22.12
0.0%
Palladium
2,076.50
0.0%
Platinum
956.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
119.43
+1.7%
Top 40
63,883
+1.4%
70,486
+1.4%
Resource 10
76,948
+0.6%
Industrial 25
76,115
+1.3%
Financial 15
16,257
+2.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Debt review: Can I go to court to have my debt written off?

21 May

MONEY CLINIC | Debt review: Can I go to court to have my debt written off?
MONEY CLINIC | I pre-qualified for a bond, but my credit score has since dropped....

14 May

MONEY CLINIC | I pre-qualified for a bond, but my credit score has since dropped. What now?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm a first-time homebuyer. How long does the home transfer process...

23 Apr

MONEY CLINIC | I'm a first-time homebuyer. How long does the home transfer process take?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22145.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo