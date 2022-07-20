1h ago

R350 grant hits technical snag at retailers

accreditation
Compiled by Carol Paton
Payments of the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant are again under pressure due to system glitches at Postbank. 

Postbank has apologised to grant beneficiaries after withdrawals made at retailers including Shoprite, Checkers, Pick n Pay, Boxer and Usave began to time out on Wednesday morning. 

The majority of recipients receive their grants via retailers. The other option is to make a withdrawal at the Post Office.

"Postbank wishes to apologise to customers experiencing difficulties with SRD350 withdrawals within retail. This is due to connectivity disruptions within our SRD350 payment services platform. Our IT teams have been tasked to re-establish connectivity as a matter of urgency and some transactions are already going through successfully. We are working on regaining full services availability as we take any disruptions seriously," said spokesperson Bongani Diako.

Diako said that Postbank and ATM transactions were fully operational. Sassa gold cards issued by the Postbank were also fully functional and had not expired, contrary to rumours circulating on social media. 

Last month, the Postbank experienced system problems for several days which stopped all payments. The latest round of SRD payments, which began on 1 April, has been plagued with problems. Over half of those who applied for the R350 social relief of distress grant this time around have been rejected, following the introduction of a stricter means test from 1 April and a more onerous application process. 

While 11.3 million people applied to receive the grant, only 5.2 million people qualified. Of those that qualified, only 70% received payments in June.

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has since given notice that the means test will be raised to R624 to include more people into the net. A bank verification cross-check will also no longer be the main criteria by which people are assessed. 

Postbank said it will send out a notification once the matter is resolved.

postbankr350social relief of distress grantsrd
