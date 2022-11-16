51m ago

add bookmark

R350 grants: Govt working with banks on income tests for recipients

accreditation
Prinesha Naidoo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Photo: Gallo Images
Photo: Gallo Images

South Africa is tightening the qualifying criteria for recipients of a welfare grant that was introduced to cushion the poor against the fallout of the coronavirus as it considers how best to continue providing support, a National Treasury official said.  

The so-called Social Relief of Distress grant was first paid in 2020, reintroduced in the wake of deadly riots in July last year, and extended until March 2024 in last month’s budget update. The R350 monthly stipend is intended to help support the jobless in a country where more than a third of the workforce is unemployed, but local media outlets have reported that it has been abused, with more than 5 000 government employees fraudulently receiving payments. 

The government has worked with about eight of the country’s banks to undertake income tests for grant recipients and weed out those using multiple bank accounts to get payments, Mampho Modise, the deputy director-general for public finance at the National Treasury, said in a webinar on Wednesday. It is also trying to verify claimants’ employment status, she said.  

"We are taking out the ones that don’t qualify for the grant," she said. 

South Africa will spend R243 billion, or almost 4% of gross domestic product on welfare, in the current fiscal year, with most of the money going toward child support and pensions, the medium-term budget shows.

Stringent qualification criteria will remain in place for future iterations of the welfare payment, Modise said. The National Treasury is working with other state entities, including the Department of Employment and Labour, on options to replace, complement or adjust the grant, she said.  

About 7.4 million people out of a working-age population of 40 million receive the temporary stipend. If the current grant value and take-up rate remain the same and it is extended indefinitely, its cost will likely grow at an average of 8.8% per year to reach R65 billion in 2031, the Treasury said last month. 

Without a source of permanent funding, which may include increases in revenue, spending reprioritisation or a combination of the two, that amount "would threaten the sustainability of the public finances," it said.  

 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
treasurysrd grant
Rand - Dollar
17.25
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.47
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.94
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.67
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.5%
Gold
1,778.07
-0.0%
Silver
21.71
+0.7%
Palladium
2,089.00
-0.8%
Platinum
1,016.20
-0.3%
Brent Crude
93.86
+0.8%
Top 40
66,613
+0.1%
All Share
72,990
-0.0%
Resource 10
71,320
-2.0%
Industrial 25
88,515
+1.1%
Financial 15
15,823
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (2.5.22318.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo