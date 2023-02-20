27m ago

R400m Kusile corruption: Lotus sports car, Mpumalanga lodge hooked in court order

Compiled by Ahmed Areff
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has granted a preservation order freezing a slew of properties and vehicles allegedly bought from the proceeds of a corrupt tender at Eskom's problematic Kusile power station.

Thursday's order allows the Special Investigation Unit (SIU), and the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA's) Asset Forfeiture Unit to preserve two portions of a farm being used as a lodge - namely the Casambo Exclusive Guest Lodge; a commercial property in Mbombela; a house in an estate; a Lotus Europa sports car; two VW Polo Vivos; a Subaru Impreza; a Toyota Hilux; a golf cart; and a quad bike.

The SIU and NPA said in a statement that the implicated company is Tamukelo Business Enterprises, which provided water trucking services for the Kusile project from June 2009 to November 2020.

"The preliminary investigations by the SIU revealed that Eskom, in respect of this case, lost almost R400 million from the unlawful tender which was granted to the vendor," the NPA and SIU said in their joint statement.

"Former Eskom... [manager], Duduzile Babalwa Moyo received payments or benefits of more than R24.5 million, which were paid from Tamukelo Business Enterprise for the transportation of raw and potable water from Kendal power station to Kusile power station."

Kusile is the only coal-fired power station in Eskom's fleet that is still under construction. The station, which is billions of rands over budget and several years late, has two units that have yet to be completed - unit 5, which was damaged in a fire before it could be synchronised to the grid, and unit 6.

In February, the SIU's Special Tribunal dismissed, with costs, Moyo's application to have a different preservation order lifted. Moyo's pension benefits were frozen in September last year, pending the conclusion of its investigations. In November last year a preservation order was granted to freeze a luxury property in Silver Lakes Estates, Pretoria, a Mercedes-Benz Viano and Chevrolet Utility belonging to Moyo and her husband.

READ | Special Tribunal dismisses ex-Eskom manager's bid to have preservation order reconsidered

The NPA and SIU said on Monday that in respect of the latest preservation order, the two entities will now seek a forfeiture order, which means the properties can then be sold at a public auction and the money will be returned to Eskom.

