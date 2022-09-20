2h ago

add bookmark

R530 for 2kg chicken, R160 000 for a laptop - Zim govt balks at tender prices

accreditation
Memory Mataranyika
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Getty Images
  • The Zimbabwean government has slammed suppliers which charged it prices based on the street-value of the Zimdollar. 
  • These suppliers are blamed for a free-fall in the local currency, which fuelled inflation.
  • The government has stopped paying suppliers.
  • Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday, or go to the News24 Business front page.

The Zimbabwean government has slammed suppliers which charged it US$30 (~R530) for 2kg packs of chicken priced, as well as laptops for as much as US$9 000 (~R160 000) each and 50kg bags of cement priced at US$18 (~R320).

It has halted payments to these suppliers, which Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube now blames for a spike in the exchange rate.

The Zimdollar has been in free-fall, plunging to as much as ZWL850 to the US dollar last month on the streets of Harare, where it traded in multiples above the official exchange rate.

The street exchange rate it used by businesses to determine prices – contrary to government’s directive that they should only use the official exchange rate.

READ | Suppliers lash out at Zimbabwean govt over halted payments

Government contractors are mostly paid in local currency but used "speculative" street exchange rates for pricing.

"It had become common practice over the years that you charge government multiple times over the actual value because government pays after lengthy delays," a Zimbabwean treasury official told News24 Business. "It had become acceptable and was being condoned across the spectrum because that was one way of getting contracts done."

The official says that tenders were often awarded without due regard to price checks.

Meanwhile, some government contractors told Fin24 that the tendering process had “become a preserve of well-connected runners for government officials” or their relatives whose tenders "were guaranteed" contract awards.

Government suppliers, who "fell over each other to secure contracts" according to sources, used contracts with prices benchmarked against speculative parallel market exchange rates "some as high" as $1:ZWL2000.

Ncube highlighted a tender for laptops which purportedly cost close to USD10 000, as well as cement priced at USD18 per bag on some construction projects.

In reaction, the Zimbabwean treasury stopped payments to government and parastatals suppliers in recent weeks, noting that procurement management units of government entities "have not been exercising due diligence, especially regarded the value for money" in terms of pricing.

Zimbabwe’s Treasury said that rampant overpricing spiked from June this year.

Treasury said that by paying for goods priced on forward speculative exchange rates, President Emerson Mnangagwa’s administration was actually fuelling inflation. Ncube also blamed the overpriced government tenders for the falling Zimbabwean dollar and the rampant inflation.  

Inflation shot up to 285% as prices chased the street exchange rate movements. In response to this, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe hiked interest rates to 200%.

Treasury says it has started blacklisting companies involved in the practices of overpricing tenders while others will “not be allowed to participate in government tenders” and contracts. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
zimbabwezim dollar
Rand - Dollar
17.69
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.21
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.72
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.88
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,673.00
-0.2%
Silver
19.46
-0.6%
Palladium
2,175.00
-2.4%
Platinum
921.50
-0.2%
Brent Crude
92.00
+0.7%
Top 40
59,967
0.0%
All Share
66,475
0.0%
Resource 10
61,077
0.0%
Industrial 25
81,916
0.0%
Financial 15
14,384
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I want to buy a house and car but I dropped out of debt review....

17 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | I want to buy a house and car but I dropped out of debt review. What now?
MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell my house and buy a new one, but I'm in debt review

14 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell my house and buy a new one, but I'm in debt review
MONEY CLINIC | I'm in financial trouble. Can I get a loan from my provident fund?

10 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | I'm in financial trouble. Can I get a loan from my provident fund?
Read more
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (2.0.22258.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo