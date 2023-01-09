Ramaphosa: De Ruyter quit because it's a 'tough job'

For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

The chief executive officer of Eskom, Andre de Ruyter, resigned because "it's a tough job," President Cyril Ramaphosa has said, stressing that the government has a "cohesive" plan to resolve the national power shortage.



Ramaphosa said the government is not "sleeping on the job" with regard to the worst ever power cuts the nation has experienced and he has spoken to his ministers about the need for a uniform approach to the problem.

Ramaphosa spoke at a press event in Johannesburg on Monday.

He did not indicate when a new CEO would be appointed or when load shedding would ease.

De Ruyter reportedly opened a case of attempted murder shortly after his resignation after he underwent treatment for cyanide poisoning.

- With News24.



