Ramaphosa: Give SA space to extract oil, gas as it transitions to clean energy

President Cyril Ramaphosa said it is critical that South Africa be given space to extract oil and gas as it takes part in a global energy transition away from fossil fuels.

"As we confront the reality of energy insecurity and the development of new energy sources, it is critical that South Africa, like all developing economies, be given the necessary developmental space," Ramaphosa said in an address to the Investing in African Mining Indaba on Tuesday.

"Countries on the African continent need to be able to explore and extract oil and gas in an environmentally responsible and sustainable manner," he said. "These resources are important for energy security, for social and economic development, and for reducing energy poverty on the continent. And we do not see this trajectory as being mutually exclusive to our focus on moving towards ensuring that we reduce our carbon footprint."

He noted that as South Africa undertakes a just energy transition, it is important to adhere to the principle contained in the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities.

Ramaphosa's comments come as exploration for oil and gas offshore of South Africa is increasingly met with great resistance. Appeals to the regulator and legal challenges to activities have frustrated and even thwarted exploration efforts offshore of the country.

At the same time, in the Rovuma basin offshore of neighbouring Mozambique, a significant gas find is in development while a recent, major oil discovery in the deep waters of Namibia - in the Orange Basin which stretches into South African water - is speculated to be among the largest commercial oil finds on the African continent to date.

"In our onward march towards a low-carbon future it is critical that our efforts are both realistic and sustainable," Ramaphosa said.

In line with South Africa's just transition efforts, it is in the process of mobilising international finance as part of the effort to ensure that affected communities and existing industries are supported, he added.

"It is clear that as our reliance on coal is reduced, pathways towards new economic activity needed to be created for workers in affected industries," he said.



