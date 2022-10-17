46m ago

Ramaphosa, ministers conclude agreements worth R270bn in Saudi Arabia

President Cyril Ramaphosa is welcomed by Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 15, 2022.
Photo by Royal Court of Saudi Arabia/Handout/Anado

Saudi Arabia and South Africa have signed agreements and memorandums of understanding worth about $15 billion (over R270 billion) during a state visit by President Cyril Ramaphosa to Riyadh, Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Monday.

Both countries agreed to explore investment sectors and opportunities in areas of common interest, especially renewable energy, industry, mining, tourism, logistics and agriculture. 

Ramaphosa, who concluded a state visit to Saudi Arabia at the weekend, said his time there afforded him an opportunity to advance previous discussions on investment and collaboration

"Having started in 2018 with a commitment by Saudi Arabia to invest $10 billion into the South African economy, in many ways was planting the seed and that seed has been germinating and thus far one billion dollars has been invested in South Africa through a company called ACWA Power," Ramaphosa said. 

The president also invited Saudi Arabian businesses to the South Africa’s fifth investment conference in 2023.

Ramaphosa was accompanied on the trip by International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor, Agriculture, Rural Development and Land Reform Minister Thoko Didiza, Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Ebrahim Patel, Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula of Transport and Defence & Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise. 

With News24 Business


Company Snapshot
