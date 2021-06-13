57m ago

add bookmark

Ramaphosa on economic reform roll bolsters South African markets

accreditation
Mike Cohen and Prinesha Naidoo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramphosa has announced that SA is looking at 276 new infrastructure projects to revive the economy. Photo: GCIS
President Cyril Ramphosa has announced that SA is looking at 276 new infrastructure projects to revive the economy. Photo: GCIS
  • Cyril Ramphosa's administration has sold a majority stake in the state airline and taken a decisive step to tackle crippling energy shortages.
  • Gross domestic product expanded at a faster pace than most economists forecast in the first quarter, after shrinking the most in a century last year, while business confidence, as measured by two separate indexes, is higher than before the pandemic.
  • The raft of good news comes at an ideal time for Ramaphosa, who’s long been pilloried by opposition parties for being indecisive and failing to get to grips with the pandemic and the economic devastation it’s wrought.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is finally making good on a long-standing pledge to enact policy reforms, signaling the tide may be turning for the coronavirus-battered economy.

The ANC sidelined his main rival Ace Magashule last month, cementing his control of the party and giving him more leeway to take tough decisions. Since then, his administration has sold a majority stake in the state airline and taken a decisive step to tackle crippling energy shortages. It’s also reduced the debt exposure of the state power utility and a fund that compensates road-accident victims -- the government’s two biggest contingent liabilities.

With the unemployment rate sitting at a record high of 32.6%, the country in the midst of a third wave of Covid-19 infections and anger rife among millions of shantytown residents about a lack of housing, water and basic services, a policy shift is overdue.

“The president, I think, feels more confident and stronger within the ANC,” said Johann Els, an economist at Old Mutual Investment Group in Cape Town. This year could be a turning point for South Africa, with the improved political environment, strengthening currency and strong commodity prices all bolstering business and consumer sentiment, he said.

Gross domestic product expanded at a faster pace than most economists forecast in the first quarter, after shrinking the most in a century last year, while business confidence, as measured by two separate indexes, is higher than before the pandemic. The rebound should be aided by a Covid-19 inoculation campaign that’s gathering momentum after a painfully slow start.

The improved outlook and reforms have buoyed the financial markets, with the rand gaining 5.7% against the dollar since the start of last month and the FTSE/JSE All Share Index close to a record high.

The raft of good news comes at an ideal time for Ramaphosa, who’s long been pilloried by opposition parties for being indecisive and failing to get to grips with the pandemic and the economic devastation it’s wrought. The country is due to hold municipal elections in October, with the ANC looking to regain control of several key cities it lost to opposition coalitions five years ago.

Ramaphosa, 68, a lawyer and former labour-union leader who led the talks that ended white-minority rule, is also up for re-election as ANC leader next year. A faction that wants to unseat him suffered a setback when its de-facto head, Magashule, was suspended as party secretary-general while he stands trial on graft charges.

Despite Ramaphosa’s good run, he still confronts daunting challenges. The coronavirus continues to wreak havoc -- 1.74 million people have been diagnosed with the disease so far and hospitals are filling up with new cases.

Curbs that were instituted to try and slow the pandemic’s spread have deeply scarred the economy, with output only expected to return to pre-virus levels in 2023. Only 15 million people out of a working-age population of 39.5 million were formally employed in the first quarter.

The country is also being subjected to rolling blackouts as state utility Eskom. struggles to meet electricity demand from its old and poorly maintained plants. License requirements were eased on June 10 to make it easier for companies to produce their own power, but it will take several months before new plants start operating and ease supply constraints.

The economic reforms and Covid-19 inoculation program need to accelerated, said Thabi Leoka, an independent economist. So far, 1.76 million people have been given a shot, less than 3% of the population.

“It is a race between the virus and the vaccine, and so far in South Africa the virus is winning,” Leoka said. “Until such a time that we’re vaccinated and our rollout is sorted, we’re going to also struggle even if we implement every policy that we’re supposed to implement.”

On balance, Ramaphosa’s fortunes are looking up, according to Anthony Butler, a political science professor at the University of Cape Town and the author of a biography of the president.

“Recent events have left Ramaphosa somewhat less hemmed in politically than before,” Butler said. “He is now well positioned to deliver a message of hope to the voters ahead of the local government elections.”

What Bloomberg Economics says

The recent spate of announcements are long overdue and send the right signal about the government’s commitment to unblock the obstacles that have been holding back the economy. However, there is still a lot to be done and I think Ramaphosa will have to demonstrate progress on a broader set of issues to convince the market that the long-awaited new dawn has finally arrived.

--Boingotlo Gasealahwe, Africa economist

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosaeconomycovid-19
Rand - Dollar
13.72
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.35
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.62
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.58
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,877.34
0.0%
Silver
27.92
0.0%
Palladium
2,779.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,151.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
72.69
+0.2%
Top 40
61,445
+0.3%
All Share
67,724
+0.3%
Resource 10
65,776
+1.1%
Industrial 25
87,620
+0.1%
Financial 15
13,639
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you noticed a difference in the voices of women compared to men in virtual meetings?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, there is a difference.
29% - 17 votes
No, I haven't noticed it.
59% - 35 votes
A bad internet connection worsens it.
12% - 7 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I'm an expat and did not complete financial emigration. What now?

09 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | I'm an expat and did not complete financial emigration. What now?
MONEY CLINIC | Can I access my RA if I missed the financial emigration deadline?

05 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | Can I access my RA if I missed the financial emigration deadline?
MONEY CLINIC | Would a R700 000 investment yield enough interest to use and live...

02 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | Would a R700 000 investment yield enough interest to use and live off on?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21161.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo