Ramaphosa weighs review of 'flawed' Phala Phala report

President Cyril Ramaphosa is seriously considering taking the Phala Phala report on review, his spokesman said.

The report by an independent panel found that there may be a case to impeach the president.

The ANC's leadership will be meeting on Sunday to discuss its response to the report.

For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is "seriously considering" asking a court to review the findings by an independent panel that he may have violated the constitution, his spokesman said.

"It may be in the long-term interest and sustainability of our constitutional democracy, well beyond the Ramaphosa presidency, that such a clearly flawed report is challenged, especially when it's being used to remove a sitting head of state," Vincent Magwenya said by text message on Saturday.

Approaching the courts would represent a volte-face by Ramaphosa. Two days ago, he was considering resigning after the panel led by a former chief justice found the president may have a case of impeachment to answer following a theft of at least $580 000 that was stashed in a sofa at a game farm he owns.

READ | South African markets hostage to embattled Ramaphosa's fate

The scandal rattled South African financial markets. The rand posted its biggest weekly decline against the dollar in three months, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.



The African National Congress will begin meeting on Sunday to discuss its response to the panel's report. Members of Parliament are scheduled to vote on whether or not to adopt it at a sitting on December 6.

The gathering of ANC officials had been scheduled to start on Friday, before being abruptly adjourned after former President Thabo Mbeki, a critic of Ramaphosa's leadership, raised objections about the president's absence from the gathering.

Mbeki, who's also a member of the party's National Executive Committee, said the party had a right to speak to the president.

ANC Chairman Gwede Mantashe, an ally of Ramaphosa, said the president wouldn't be attending the meetings because he is the subject of the discussions. Mantashe also said that the panel's report has to be assessed by the National Working Committee - which oversees the running of the party on a day-to-day basis - before it's considered by the NEC.

We will never dump Ramaphosa never never ever. He is our President ?????? — FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) December 2, 2022





After the adjournment, the NWC and the NEC meetings were rescheduled to Saturday and Sunday respectively, but both meetings were postponed by a day, the ANC said in a statement on Saturday, without providing reasons.

ANC spokesman Pule Mabe didn't immediately respond to a request for comment sent by text message.



