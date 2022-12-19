Rand strengthens against dollar as Ramaphosa wins re-election

For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

The rand strengthened by more than 2% against the dollar on Monday after Cyril Ramaphosa won re-election as ANC president.



The local currency, which opened trade at R17.55 to the greenback, was changing hands at R17.22 just after noon on the news that Ramaphosa had won a second term.

Ramaphosa got 2 476 votes against 1 897 for his rival, former health minister Zweli Mkhize.

The rand also strengthened by more than 1% against the pound and the euro.