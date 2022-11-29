21m ago

add bookmark

Record power outages risk SA's financial stability, Reserve Bank warns

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Getty Images

South Africa’s central bank has raised concerns about the threat that an inadequate and unreliable power supply poses to financial stability as the country experiences record blackouts. 

Sustained load shedding, as the outages are called in South Africa, impacts negatively on domestic economic growth, investor sentiment and business activity, exacerbating other pre-existing vulnerabilities, the South Africa Reserve Bank said in its latest financial stability review. 

South Africa has been experiencing energy shortages since 2008, with state-owned utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. unable to meet demand from its old and poorly maintained plants. 

Other issues the bank linked to the blackouts included:

  • Constraints in recharging batteries for automated teller machines and cellular network towers, which posed a risk to the effective functioning of key infrastructure on which the financial system rests.
  • Increased insurance claims from households and firms due to power surge damage, fires and crime, which could in turn lead to higher insurance and excess costs.
  • The effect of severe power cuts may not be fully priced into the market, even as local investors appear more pessimistic about South Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa in July announced measures to address the energy crisis, including scraping licensing requirements for plants built by companies. The government also raised the amount of electricity it plans to buy from privately-owned plants. 

Debt concerns

The bank also noted that despite better-than-expected outcomes from last month’s budget update, the financial sector’s high level of exposure to government bonds remains a risk, especially if there were to be a shock that leads to further volatility and a sharp repricing of the debt. Incidence of state-owned enterprises’ liabilities being taken over by government exacerbates this vulnerability, it said.

Externally, the risk of escalating global conflict and geopolitical polarisation, primarily due to the ongoing Russian-Ukraine war, presents a key risk to South Africa and its global peers because there was a risk of capital outflows from emerging markets, according to the SARB. 

Despite this, the country’s financial system remains resilient, and financial institutions have maintained adequate capital buffers to absorb the impact of shocks, a resilience that’s expected to be sustained over the forecast period, it said.  


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sarbeskomload shedding
Rand - Dollar
16.98
+1.1%
Rand - Pound
20.33
+1.0%
Rand - Euro
17.59
+0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.39
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.7%
Gold
1,755.57
+0.8%
Silver
21.38
+2.1%
Palladium
1,861.04
+0.7%
Platinum
1,004.80
+1.2%
Brent Crude
83.19
-0.5%
Top 40
66,816
-0.3%
All Share
73,128
-0.3%
Resource 10
71,369
+0.8%
Industrial 25
88,068
-0.4%
Financial 15
16,117
-1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (3.0.22327.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo