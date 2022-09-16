Report clears Auditor-General of wrongdoing, while backfiring on her accuser

A legal opinion has cleared Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke of wrongdoing, while backfiring on her accuser.

The AG's suspended head of human resources Mlungisi Mabaso accused her of making unlawful payments to the previous AG.

But advocate Werner Krull, on instruction of legal firm Bowmans, found that this was not the case.

An alleged attempt to blackmail Auditor-General (AG) Tsakani Maluleke has backfired on her accuser, with a legal opinion clearing the AG of wrongdoing. It was also advised that he should be investigated for possible disciplinary proceedings.

A report by advocate Werner Krull - on instruction of legal firm Bowmans - was submitted to Parliament on Friday. It addressed a list of allegations made by the AG's head of human resources, Mlungisi Mabaso.

According to the report, Mabaso felt humiliated by remarks Maluleke made to him about his performance during a meeting earlier this year.

In June, he scheduled a meeting with her, telling her that if she could hurt him, he could do the same to her.

He presented Maluleke with a document of eight allegations against her and then went on to say that they needed to talk about a "separation" package for him, as he wanted to leave the AG's office.

Maluleke did not accept the document, instead referring it to Deputy AG Vonani Chauke. Mabaso was suspended.

Bowmans was appointed to investigate the allegations, much of which focused on Maluleke's time as Deputy AG, from 2014 to 2020 – until former AG Kimi Makwetu died, and she took over.

The Deputy AG is the entity's accounting officer, and in charge of its finances.

The allegations against Maluleke included that she approved a payment of more than R575 000 to cover Makwetu’s transfer and bond costs for a new property in 2014.

Due to an increased security risk in his role as AG, Makwetu moved from a free-standing home in Hurlingham to a residence in a Sandton security complex. Maluleke approved the payment of his transfer and bond costs.

Krull found that the move was "clearly" linked to Makwetu's recruitment as AG, and the decision to pay the property costs was the result of a number of interactions amongst AGSA employees to consider the legality of the payments, as well as by a consultation by Maluleke with the chair of AGSA's remuneration committee. The committee recommended payment of the costs, annotating that "these costs are not unreasonable and are within policy".

A second allegation was that she approved a salary increase of 7% for Makwetu in 2018, while the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers recommended only a 4% hike for public office bearers. Again, Krull found that given specific circumstances, Maluleke's approval was lawful.

Thirdly, she was accused of approving an R860 000 advance to Makwetu in 2018 on his deferred compensation – a payment that was due to him when he was supposed to leave the position, in 2021 – without authorisation by the Standing Committee on the Auditor-General (SCOAG). Krull said this allegation was incorrect and found in Maluleke's favour.

Mabaso also accused her of paying interest on the deferred compensation package to Makwetu's widow, without the authorisation of SCOAG. Krull found that interest was payable on the package – but that "the calculation of and the dates in respect of which interest was paid was incorrect". It is recommended that the calculation should be revisited and, if needed, be recouped from his estate.

Two more allegations were made with regards to the appointments of head of audit and chief risk officer, without proper recruitment procedures. Bowmans found that the procedures were lawful.

In the case of the appointment of the AG head of communication, Krull found that the appointment of Harold Maloka, while he had more than 22 years' experience in public relations, did not meet the legal requirement, after the recruitment process was waived.

Lastly, Mabaso accused Maluleke of attempting to influence him to do business with her personal coach for the leadership alignment programme.

"The AG indicated that she had found her personal life coach to be very knowledgeable and experienced in matters that could assist with enhancing the cohesion of AGSA's new exco team after the restructuring process. She subsequently shared her thinking with the CPO [Mabaso] but advised him to follow a due procurement process if there was any interest in appointing him for the role," the report stated.

No appointment was made, and Krull found nothing suggested that the action of the AG was unlawful or constituted corrupt, unethical or unprofessional conduct.

Instead, Krull and Bowmans found that Mabaso should be investigated for possible disciplinary proceedings following the allegations.