23m ago

add bookmark

Reprieve from Stage 4 load shedding as Eskom's emergency reserves recover

accreditation
Compiled by Marelise van der Merwe
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Getty Images

Load shedding will be reduced to Stage 3 from 21:00 on Thursday night until 05:00 on Friday, Eskom has said. 

This is due to some recovery in generation capacity. 

After that, load shedding will be lowered further to Stage 2 until 05:00 on Monday morning. 

"The emergency generation reserves have sufficiently improved to permit a reduction in the stage of loadshedding. A generation unit each at Matla, Medupi, Kusile and Camden power stations have returned to service while a unit each at Matla, Lethabo and Arnot power stations were taken offline for repairs during the same period," spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said on Thursday.

Two other units are expected to return to service on Thursday while another five generation units are expected to be back in service by Monday afternoon.

Total breakdowns amount to 13 942 MW while planned maintenance is 7 136 MW of capacity. 

Earlier in the week, Eskom announced Stage 4 load shedding. This was due to failures of generation units at Duvha, Camden, Kendal and Kusile. 

"[T]hese units still need to ramp up to full output, which necessitates a high usage of emergency generation reserves today. This being the fourth day of extremely high diesel usage, the emergency reserves are being depleted faster than can be replenished," Eskom said at the time. 

"Stage 4 load shedding will therefore give us the space required to replenish the emergency reserves and continue to manage the system safely." 

Find your load shedding schedule here.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eskomload sheddingenergypower
Rand - Dollar
15.11
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
19.90
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
16.69
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.09
-0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.6%
Gold
2,002.04
+0.5%
Silver
25.84
+0.2%
Palladium
2,955.00
+0.4%
Platinum
1,096.00
+1.7%
Brent Crude
111.14
-15.2%
Top 40
67,410
+1.4%
All Share
73,687
+1.4%
Resource 10
83,764
+2.0%
Industrial 25
80,441
+0.2%
Financial 15
15,626
+2.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I have R3.5 million to invest. What is the best option for my...

09 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I have R3.5 million to invest. What is the best option for my monthly income?
MONEY CLINIC | I want to know more about saving and investing. Where do I start?

04 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I want to know more about saving and investing. Where do I start?
MONEY CLINIC | I want to move in with my long-term partner. What should I know...

03 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I want to move in with my long-term partner. What should I know about insurance?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22068.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo