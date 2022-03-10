Reprieve from Stage 4 load shedding as Eskom's emergency reserves recover

Load shedding will be reduced to Stage 3 from 21:00 on Thursday night until 05:00 on Friday, Eskom has said.

This is due to some recovery in generation capacity.

After that, load shedding will be lowered further to Stage 2 until 05:00 on Monday morning.

"The emergency generation reserves have sufficiently improved to permit a reduction in the stage of loadshedding. A generation unit each at Matla, Medupi, Kusile and Camden power stations have returned to service while a unit each at Matla, Lethabo and Arnot power stations were taken offline for repairs during the same period," spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said on Thursday.

Two other units are expected to return to service on Thursday while another five generation units are expected to be back in service by Monday afternoon.

Total breakdowns amount to 13 942 MW while planned maintenance is 7 136 MW of capacity.

Earlier in the week, Eskom announced Stage 4 load shedding. This was due to failures of generation units at Duvha, Camden, Kendal and Kusile.

"[T]hese units still need to ramp up to full output, which necessitates a high usage of emergency generation reserves today. This being the fourth day of extremely high diesel usage, the emergency reserves are being depleted faster than can be replenished," Eskom said at the time.

"Stage 4 load shedding will therefore give us the space required to replenish the emergency reserves and continue to manage the system safely."

Find your load shedding schedule here.







