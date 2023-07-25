52m ago

Share

Rice crisis: Panic buying as India bans exports

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

India’s move to ban certain rice exports has sparked some panic buying in various countries, with videos on social media showing bags of the staple food flying off the shelves and long lines outside grocery stores.

Read more: India bans some rice exports immediately, SA may face trouble if it lasts long

From the US to Canada and Australia, reports of overseas Indians stocking up are going viral. Some shops have imposed buying limits, while others hiked prices to cash in on the frenzy. Indian restaurants worry about a shortage. 

Rice is vital to the diets of billions in Asia and Africa. India’s restrictions, which apply to shipments of non-basmati white rice, are aimed at controlling local prices, but they add to strains on global food markets that have already been roiled by bad weather and the worsening conflict in Ukraine.

"Over the past few days, people have started buying maybe twice as much rice as usual. So we had to restrict," said Shishir Shaima, a manager of MGM Spices, an Indian grocery store in Surry Hills in Australia.  

The store is now allowing customers to buy only one 5-kilogram bag of rice each. “Some people get mad when we won’t let them buy more than one bag, but we won’t let them,” Shaima said. 

In the US, videos show people caught up in a buying frenzy. Bloomberg could not independently verify their authenticity. Some South Asian grocery stores in Toronto have also implemented buying restrictions and increased retail prices, according to CityNews. 

Govindasamy Jayabalan, President of the Malaysian Indian Restaurant Owners Association, said he’s concerned this will lead to a shortage of rice and increase the cost of making dishes such as thosai and rice vermicelli.

"We are very worried about this. Most of our restaurant customers are from the lower income groups," he said. "It’s not that we want to increase food prices but this is putting us in a difficult situation."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
indiarice
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
17.58
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
22.55
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
19.43
+1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.90
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.8%
Platinum
967.90
-0.4%
Palladium
1,293.21
+0.6%
Gold
1,959.83
+0.3%
Silver
24.67
+1.3%
Brent-ruolie
82.74
+2.0%
Top 40
71,963
+0.6%
All Share
77,242
+0.6%
Resource 10
64,679
+1.6%
Industrial 25
104,771
+0.6%
Financial 15
16,778
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding

6h ago

How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge

19 Jul

WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge
Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?

18 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo