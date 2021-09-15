36m ago

add bookmark

Rich nations head to SA to secure deal giving future emissions the coal shoulder

accreditation
Jessica Shankleman, Antony Sguazzin and Saleha Mohsin
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
.
.
iStock
  • Officials from the US, UK, France and Germany are looking for an agreement with Eskom, which generates almost all of South Africa’s power from a fleet of 15 coal plants.
  • South Africa’s use of coal has made it the world’s 12th biggest emitter of greenhouses gases.
  • Eskom alone accounts for more than 40% of South Africa’s emissions.

Four of the world’s richest nations will send a delegation to South Africa as soon as next week to seek a deal to begin closing the country’s coal-fired plants, according to people familiar with the matter.

Officials from the US, UK, France and Germany are looking for an agreement with Eskom, which generates almost all of South Africa’s power from a fleet of 15 coal plants. Any deal struck could be announced during the United Nations climate talks known as COP26, set to start in Glasgow, Scotland, on 31 October, one of the people said.

"The developed economies have a responsibility to fund the just transition to a low-carbon economy and climate resilient society," said Albi Modise, a spokesman for South Africa’s environment department. He confirmed that John Murton, the UK’s envoy to COP26, will visit the country "to assess opportunities for enhanced cooperation" but added that the dates are still being finalised.

Alok Sharma, the COP26 president, has said he wants to use the summit to "consign coal to history". But he’s met resistance from a number of middle-income countries that rely on coal. A Group of 20 meeting in July failed to reach an agreement on phasing out coal. 

South Africa’s use of coal has made it the world’s 12th biggest emitter of greenhouses gases, ahead of the UK, which has an economy eight times its size. Eskom alone accounts for more than 40% of South Africa’s emissions.

Debt burden

While the utility has laid out plans to start closing down its coal plants and having them at least partially replaced with renewable energy, gas-fired generation and battery storage, its debt burden of R402 billion hinders it from borrowing more money to pay for the energy transition. 

With about 20 000 power plant workers, 90 000 coal miners and many thousands more involved in the transport of the fuel, there are also social implications to take into account.

In July, Eskom chief executive officer André de Ruyter suggested a facility from development-finance institutions that would be paid over a number of years.

In an August presentation to the government, the company said it was in initial talks to raise R33 billion from five such organisations. Mandy Rambharos, the head of Eskom’s Just Energy Transition department, has previously said the phase-out could cost more than $10 billion. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eskomcoaljust transition
Rand - Dollar
14.43
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
19.97
-1.0%
Rand - Euro
17.04
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.57
-0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.0%
Gold
1,793.09
-0.6%
Silver
23.79
-0.3%
Palladium
2,011.00
+1.6%
Platinum
943.50
-0.1%
Brent Crude
73.60
+0.1%
Top 40
58,230
+0.2%
All Share
64,385
+0.1%
Resource 10
61,262
+1.2%
Industrial 25
80,418
-0.6%
Financial 15
14,281
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
What potential restrictions on unvaccinated South Africans may make the biggest difference to public health, the economy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Limited access to restaurants and bars
10% - 29 votes
Limited access to shopping centres
15% - 46 votes
Limited access to live events, including sport matches and festivals
28% - 86 votes
Workplace vaccine mandates
47% - 143 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I am emigrating but will work remotely for my SA employer. How will...

11 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | I am emigrating but will work remotely for my SA employer. How will I be taxed?
MONEY CLINIC | Can I upgrade my cellphone contract while under debt review?

08 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | Can I upgrade my cellphone contract while under debt review?
MONEY CLINIC | Is there any truth to ads suggesting SA women can have their debt...

04 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | Is there any truth to ads suggesting SA women can have their debt over R50k cut?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo