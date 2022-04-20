Road freight between Joburg and Durban still at only 50% of usual traffic

Road freight traffic between Durban and Gauteng is still only at about 50% of normal levels due to the impact of the recent flooding

At the Durban Container Terminal deliveries are ramping up and volumes should increase during this week.

Depots and stack areas are flooded and lots of debris and containers are being cleared and re-stacked.

Road freight traffic between Durban and Johannesburg is still only at about 50% of normal levels, Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association said on Wednesday.

"Firm indications are that we are nowhere near back to normal," he said about the continued impact of the recent floods that have left over 440 people dead in KwaZulu-Natal.

There is also no indication when the NATCOR line - the route from KZN to Gauteng via the Free State - will reopen between Cato Ridge and the Durban port. The alternative route, which is via Richard's Bay, has also been affected.

Heavy rain and mudslides have damaged freight railway lines linked to the Durban harbour, while the port itself was closed last week during the floods. About 40 ships were still waiting to enter the Durban port.

A backlog of 8 000 to 9 000 containers have accumulated at the Durban port because trucks could not reach the harbour area, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Tuesday. A key entrance road leading to the harbour, Bayhead Road, has been severely damaged.

At the Durban Container Terminal there is limited opening of Bayhead Road to container traffic evacuations. However, deliveries are ramping up as staff and drivers return from the Easter break and Kelly expects that freight volumes should increase during this week. Fuel deliveries are also returning to normal levels.

"The Durban port is operating and getting better, but access - road and rail - has been damaged. Depots and stack areas are flooded and lots of debris and containers are being cleared and re-stacked," he said.

"There are electricity outages due to cables being damaged. Two large shipping companies are struggling in their areas due to power cuts. Water and sewage repairs are ongoing all over Durban, which restricts access."

By Tuesday a total of 31 trains, consisting of about 50 wagons each and carrying exports, were either en route from Gauteng or had arrived at Cato Ridge.

"Likely plans will have to be made to discharge at Cato Ridge and road haul to the port, depending on the route rehabilitation progress," says Kelly. The focus is on getting reefer [perishable] freight - both for export and import - done."



