37m ago

add bookmark

Rules prohibiting the sale of petrol and diesel in containers will be revised

accreditation
Lameez Omarjee
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The department says fuel supplies in areas affected by unrest is returning to normal. (Pixabay)
The department says fuel supplies in areas affected by unrest is returning to normal. (Pixabay)
  • The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has provided clarity on regulations prohibiting the retail sales of petrol and diesel in containers.
  • After receiving concerns about the regulation, the department indicated that it will issue an amendment to the definition of "container".
  • The department also clarified that fuel supplies in areas affected by unrest is returning to normal.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) will revise regulations prohibiting the retail sale of petrol and diesel to the public in portable containers, it said in a statement on Friday.

The department on Thursday had issued regulations in the interests of public safety amid ongoing unrest. It also discouraged the public from panic buying and hoarding of fuels.

But concerns were raised about the "valid" use of containers to purchase petrol and diesel for various reasons, it said.  The department noted the "anxiety and confusion" that may have been created due to the prohibition, among "regular and valid" consumers, it said. In response, the DMRE will now amend the definition of "container".

"For the purposes of these regulations, a 'container' refers to an object that is not approved for the holding or transporting of petrol and diesel according to the relevant South African National Standards. An amendment that contains the revised definition will be issued and gazetted soon," the statement read.

It also highlighted that fuel supply in areas affected by the unrest is gradually returning to normal.

"Fuel shortages in areas not affected by the unrests are not expected to materialise," the department said.

READ | It’s now illegal to buy fuel in a container in SA

Craig Morkel, CEO of iKapa Energy earlier told Fin24 that the regulations are likely needed to avoid stockpiling, or to prevent fuels from being weaponised in riots.

However, there are many consumers who would rely on back-up power provided by generators reliant on diesel, he explained. For example, people who might rely on ventilators for oxygen or dialysis machines. Hospitals and clinics also have generators and would need to buy fuel to operate them.

"The regulations do not, but should make provision for exemptions from the prohibition on the retailing of fuel in containers in special cases, such as fuel for backup power generation, especially at essential service facilities, such hospitals, clinics and homes, during load shedding," said Morkel.

He emphasised that regulations need to make provision for exemptions for essential fuel needs.

Non-profit platform DearSA meanwhile wants to the department to repeal the regulations, due to a lack of public participation in its drafting. DearSA wants the department to make the amendment less restrictive by outlining a list of exceptions that would apply, after giving the public time to make presentations and deliver commentary. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
department of mineral resources and energyregulationspetroldiesel
Rand - Dollar
14.46
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.87
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.08
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.71
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,812.13
0.0%
Silver
25.67
0.0%
Palladium
2,630.50
0.0%
Platinum
1,105.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
73.59
+0.2%
Top 40
60,438
-1.6%
All Share
66,530
-1.5%
Resource 10
64,822
-3.4%
Industrial 25
87,250
-0.5%
Financial 15
12,748
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Government's latest wage offer to civil servants is a 1.5% salary hike, and includes a monthly R1 000 cash allowance.
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
That's a fair offer.
19% - 418 votes
No increase should be granted, given the state of public finances.
68% - 1505 votes
Still too low, given that the inflation rate is currently above 5%.
13% - 282 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I entered into debt review a year ago and can't cope - what should...

14 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | I entered into debt review a year ago and can't cope - what should I do?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm unemployed and unable to pay my debt - what should I do?

10 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | I'm unemployed and unable to pay my debt - what should I do?
MONEY CLINIC | When do I need to file a tax return?

07 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | When do I need to file a tax return?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21193.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo