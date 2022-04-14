Russia-Ukraine war will hit Africa hard and could even lead to conflict - World Bank

The war in Ukraine will likely increase pressure on food staples, oil, gas and other essentials in Sub-Saharan Africa, says the World Bank.

But the biggest risk is not to economies - it is that increased pressure could lead to conflict locally.

Africa imports $40 billion in food products annually and soaring wheat prices have hammered the region.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has added to existing headwinds in the global economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, with African countries set to feel increased pressure on food staples, fertilisers, oil and gas.

This, in turn, would increase the risk of local conflict.

This is according to World Bank chief economist for Africa Albert Zeufack, who was speaking during a virtual event releasing the organisation's latest report on regional economic developments affecting Sub-Saharan Africa.

The report said the effects of the pandemic, along with climate-related issues, presented long-term risks to the outlook of Africa's economies – likely to stifle efforts to end poverty and achieve shared prosperity.

The war in Ukraine would add to this pressure, said Zeufack.

"These forces are weighing on economic activity and leading to additional inflationary pressures, thus posing challenges to the conduct of monetary policy among central banks worldwide," he said.

He added that Africa imports $40 billion in food products yearly and any pressure placed on the supply of food products like wheat would be especially pronounced.

"Russia and Ukraine account for a substantial share of imports of wheat, maize, and seed oil in numerous countries. These imports may be almost entirely halted if the conflict persists. Russia is also the world's largest exporter of fertilisers and has recommended that fertiliser manufacturers halt exports, which will hinder food production elsewhere," Zeufack said.

The World Bank report said global commodity prices have continued increasing across the board, a trend that has been hastened alongside hostilities between Russia and Ukraine.

"As most commodities are produced and imported in the region, a broad-based increase in commodity prices would entail countervailing forces that might render mute the impact on the terms of trade of some African economies," the report said.

The report said while the direct overall impact of the war on regional growth would be marginal, its biggest impact would be the increasing likelihood of civil strife as a result of food and energy-fuelled inflation amid an environment of heightened political instability.

Overall trade linkages in the region with Russia and Ukraine are small, with exceptions like the Republic of Congo, The Gambia, Togo, and Sudan. However, global trade disruptions are affecting not only oil and gas prices, but also the prices of food staples, especially cereals and edible oils, and fertilisers.

"Soaring wheat prices are affecting importers in the region, and especially so those dependent on imports from Russia and Ukraine for example, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Republic of Congo, Uganda, Ethiopia, and Mauritania," the report said.

The report said high fuel and food prices are expected to translate into higher inflation across African countries, affecting poor households and communities the most.

"The conflict is exacerbating pre-existing inflationary pressures, which may lead to central banks of advanced countries hiking policy rates earlier and at a stronger than anticipated pace at the cost of withdrawing support to a still-sluggish economic recovery," it said.

Brent crude oil prices reached a 10-year high of $130 per barrel at the beginning of March as the US and UK issued bans on Russian oil imports, it noted.

