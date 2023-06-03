25m ago

Share

Russians paying millions for Cape Town properties, says agent

accreditation
Carin Smith
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The exchange rate is extremely favourable for foreign buyers at the moment.
The exchange rate is extremely favourable for foreign buyers at the moment.
Getty Images
  • Property on Cape Town's Atlantic Seaboard seems to be on the radar of Russian buyers, according to an estate agent covering the area.
  • For example, a Russian buyer recently invested more than R70 million in a property on the slopes of Signal Hill.
  • He has also seen an increase in buyers from the UK and Germany looking to invest in property on the Atlantic Seaboard.
  • For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

There has been an uptick in Russian interest in property along Cape Town's upmarket Atlantic Seaboard, according to Ross Levin, licensee for Seeff Atlantic Seaboard and City Bowl.

For example, a Russian buyer recently invested more than R70 million in a property in Fresnaye on the slopes of Signal Hill.

"We are seeing enquiries in the R10 million to R20 million price bracket too," says Levin. "Russian buyers are specifically drawn to suburbs such as Camps Bay, Fresnaye, and the Waterfront."

This is the highest volume of interest that he has seen from Russian buyers in recent years. Following the invasion of Ukraine, some European countries have suspended visa issuance and restricted immigration rules for Russian citizens. 

"They obviously see property on the Atlantic Seaboard as a good investment," adds Levin.

He has also seen an increase in buyers from the UK and Northern European countries like Germany looking to invest in property on the Atlantic Seaboard.

"Despite the economic and interest rate challenges, there has, for example, already been over R1 billion in sales above R20 million this year, including several sales to UK, German and French buyers, in addition to the sales made to Russian buyers," says Levin.

A representative of another large property agency, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told News24 of anecdotal reports that a couple of properties in Hout Bay, Cape Town, recently sold to Russian buyers. However, she said her group has not received any Russian queries recently. 

Statistics from March 2022 to April 2023 show that 23% of RE/MAX's sold listings on the Atlantic Seaboard in Cape Town were sold to foreign buyers and 21% of its sold listings in Cape Town's City Bowl were sold to foreign buyers. 

"This is a big jump from 2020 and it has steadily increased since then. Most foreign buyers are from Europe with the largest number of those being from Germany. In addition, we have significant numbers buying from America and the UK,” says Susan Watts, broker-owner of RE/MAX Living.

Chris van der Merwe, broker-manager of RE/MAX Coastal, says most buyers in his area are cash buyers, because they are selling their homes in other provinces in South Africa to move to the Garden Route. They are basically semigrating from Gauteng, the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Cape Town area.

"We have also seen the return of foreigners to our area after the pandemic, as the exchange rate is extremely favourable for them at the moment. We have recently sold to German, Swiss, and UK buyers," says Van der Merwe. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cape towngarden routerussianproperty
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
19.51
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
24.29
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.93
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.92
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.0%
Platinum
1,003.50
-1.2%
Palladium
1,420.36
+1.5%
Gold
1,948.15
0.0%
Silver
23.63
0.0%
Brent Crude
76.13
+2.4%
Top 40
71,993
+1.9%
All Share
77,126
+1.7%
Resource 10
70,299
+1.9%
Industrial 25
105,036
+2.0%
Financial 15
14,803
+1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo